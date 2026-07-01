Recipe: Chef Bali's Avocado Milk Foam With Gelato And Mango Cream

Pop avocadoes into a dessert and it provides a richness you've never sampled before.

Chef Parvinder Singh Bali, in a Mumbai cookathon to promote avocados that come from Australia, put on display his skills by coming up with a six-course meal in which every course used avocados -- from starter to the sweet ending.

Please have a look at some of the other courses here, done in partnership with Aussie Avocados:

Course 1: Mango, Apple, Avocado And Nori Crisp

Course 2: Watermelon Salad With Avocado Mousse

Course 3: Avocado Tempura Chaat

Course 4: Avocado And Yuzu Lime Sorbet

Course 5: Roasted Broccoli-Feta Fagottini With Avocado Tuille

His complex-flavoured dessert creation, that requires a little patience to make -- titled Avocado Condensed Milk Foam With Lime Gelato And Mango Cream -- is layered and contains the Australian avocado whipped into a condensed milk foam that is served along with a medley of cubed fruit, a thick mango cream, meringue and lemon sorbet.

Dr Bali is the director of the School for European Pastry and Culinary Arts, Gurugram and was formerly a corporate chef with Oberoi Hotels and Resorts.

Photograph: Chef Parvinder Singh Bali for Rediff

Avocado Condensed Milk Foam With Lime Gelato And Mango Cream

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

For the avocado cremeux:

100 gm avocado, mashed

75 gm condensed milk

125 gm coconut milk

1 gm xanthan gum, a thickener, available online for purchase

Tiny pinch salt

1 gm lemon juice

For the lemon sorbet

900 gm water

120 gm liquid glucose, available for ourchase online

320 gm castor sugar, a kind of finer sugar

350 gm lemon juice

3 gm salt

For the tropical fruit guacamole

75 gm avocado

25 gm alphonso mango

25 gm raw mango

25 gm pineapple

50 gm passion fruit puree

20 gm castor sugar

For the mango cream

170 gm mango puree

50 gm castor sugar or to taste

2 gm NH pectin or low-methoxyl pectin, a heat-reversible pectin available for purchase online (please see the note below)

5 gm cornflour

50 gm unsalted butter

15 gm lemon juice

For assembly

5-6 meringues, broken, for serving (please see the note below)

5-6 phyllo crisps or wafer biscuits, for serving (please see the note below)

Method

For the tropical fruit guacamole

Cut all the fruits into small cubes or brunoise.

Toss with the passion fruit puree, castor sugar.

Refrigerate.

For the avocado cremeux:

Blend all ingredients with a hand-held blender until smooth and light.

Keep aside, chilled.

For the mango cream

Warm the mango puree over low heat and add in the sugar, pectin, cornflour, whisk and bring to a boil.

Immediately take off heat.

Add the lemon juice, butter.

Keep aside, chilled.

For the lemon sorbet:

Heat the water over low heat and add the liquid glucose, castor sugar and mix till the sugar dissolves.

Cool completely.

Add the lemon juice, salt, churn in ice cream machine until set (please see the note below).

Freeze and take out only when required.

Assembly:

In a wide bowl or glass platter, layer the avocado cremeux as the base.

Spoon the tropical fruit guacamole over that.

Add a quenelle or oval scoop (using a tablespoon) of the lemon sorbet.

Arrange broken meringue pieces and the phyllo crisps for texture.

Finish with mango cream and serve immediately.

Editor's Note: Meringue is available for purchase at bakeries. Else buy online meringue cookies and use that instead of plain meringue. Meringue powder is also available online that can be mixed with water and baked.

NH Pectin is used in fruit-based dessert components because it has the capability of setting and resetting.

If you can't get fresh passion fruit pulp, purchase the puree online.

Instead of phyllo crisps opt for wafer biscuits -- many varieties are available on the Indian market including Loacker.

If you don't own an ice cream machine, freeze the lemon sorbet mixture in a container and every hour or so take out and whisk and put back to freeze till it is freezing smoothly. This prevents crystallisation and delivers a smooth sorbet.