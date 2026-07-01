Recipe: Chef Bali's Avocado Milk Foam With Gelato And Mango Cream

Pop avocadoes into a dessert and it provides a richness you've never sampled before.
Chef Parvinder Singh Bali, in a Mumbai cookathon to promote avocados that come from Australia, put on display his skills by coming up with a six-course meal in which every course used avocados -- from starter to the sweet ending.
Please have a look at some of the other courses here, done in partnership with Aussie Avocados:
Course 1: Mango, Apple, Avocado And Nori Crisp
Course 2: Watermelon Salad With Avocado Mousse
Course 3: Avocado Tempura Chaat
Course 4: Avocado And Yuzu Lime Sorbet
Course 5: Roasted Broccoli-Feta Fagottini With Avocado Tuille
His complex-flavoured dessert creation, that requires a little patience to make -- titled Avocado Condensed Milk Foam With Lime Gelato And Mango Cream -- is layered and contains the Australian avocado whipped into a condensed milk foam that is served along with a medley of cubed fruit, a thick mango cream, meringue and lemon sorbet.
Dr Bali is the director of the School for European Pastry and Culinary Arts, Gurugram and was formerly a corporate chef with Oberoi Hotels and Resorts.
Avocado Condensed Milk Foam With Lime Gelato And Mango Cream
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients
For the avocado cremeux:
- 100 gm avocado, mashed
- 75 gm condensed milk
- 125 gm coconut milk
- 1 gm xanthan gum, a thickener, available online for purchase
- Tiny pinch salt
- 1 gm lemon juice
For the lemon sorbet
- 900 gm water
- 120 gm liquid glucose, available for ourchase online
- 320 gm castor sugar, a kind of finer sugar
- 350 gm lemon juice
- 3 gm salt
For the tropical fruit guacamole
- 75 gm avocado
- 25 gm alphonso mango
- 25 gm raw mango
- 25 gm pineapple
- 50 gm passion fruit puree
- 20 gm castor sugar
For the mango cream
- 170 gm mango puree
- 50 gm castor sugar or to taste
- 2 gm NH pectin or low-methoxyl pectin, a heat-reversible pectin available for purchase online (please see the note below)
- 5 gm cornflour
- 50 gm unsalted butter
- 15 gm lemon juice
For assembly
- 5-6 meringues, broken, for serving (please see the note below)
- 5-6 phyllo crisps or wafer biscuits, for serving (please see the note below)
Method
For the tropical fruit guacamole
- Cut all the fruits into small cubes or brunoise.
Toss with the passion fruit puree, castor sugar.
Refrigerate.
For the avocado cremeux:
- Blend all ingredients with a hand-held blender until smooth and light.
Keep aside, chilled.
For the mango cream
- Warm the mango puree over low heat and add in the sugar, pectin, cornflour, whisk and bring to a boil.
Immediately take off heat.
Add the lemon juice, butter.
Keep aside, chilled.
For the lemon sorbet:
- Heat the water over low heat and add the liquid glucose, castor sugar and mix till the sugar dissolves.
Cool completely.
Add the lemon juice, salt, churn in ice cream machine until set (please see the note below).
Freeze and take out only when required.
Assembly:
- In a wide bowl or glass platter, layer the avocado cremeux as the base.
Spoon the tropical fruit guacamole over that.
Add a quenelle or oval scoop (using a tablespoon) of the lemon sorbet.
Arrange broken meringue pieces and the phyllo crisps for texture.
Finish with mango cream and serve immediately.
Editor's Note: Meringue is available for purchase at bakeries. Else buy online meringue cookies and use that instead of plain meringue. Meringue powder is also available online that can be mixed with water and baked.
NH Pectin is used in fruit-based dessert components because it has the capability of setting and resetting.
If you can't get fresh passion fruit pulp, purchase the puree online.
Instead of phyllo crisps opt for wafer biscuits -- many varieties are available on the Indian market including Loacker.
If you don't own an ice cream machine, freeze the lemon sorbet mixture in a container and every hour or so take out and whisk and put back to freeze till it is freezing smoothly. This prevents crystallisation and delivers a smooth sorbet.