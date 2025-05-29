HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rah, Rah, India Say Anuksha, Aishwarya, Sejal...

May 29, 2025 18:13 IST

Celebrities -- both national and international -- are increasingly turning to Indian designers as was evident at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Designer: Manish Malhotra
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated 23 years at the Cannes film festival in a stunning white and gold Manish Malhotra handwoven kadwa Banarasi silk sari for her first appearance on the 2025 red carpet.
She added pops of colour with Mozambique rubies, bright lips and even brighter sindoor.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

 

Karan Johar

Designer: Manish Malhotra
Karan Johar made a remarkable entrance, like a modern-day Indian dandy, in a custom ivory bandhgala worn over a ruffled shirt. The outfit was elevated with statement buttons, brooches and collar pins -- all Manish hallmarks. A shawl draped gracefully around his arms accentuated his fashion-forward look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

Anushka Sen

Designer: Duchess Kumari
IMAGE: Anushka Sen's a sheer black blouse was the perfect foil for its richly embroidered bodice. The subtle addition of a miniscule bindi completed her look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

 

Halle Berry

Designer: Gaurav Gupta
Halle Berry was captivating in this breathtaking Corseted Bordeaux Spiral Gown, a sculptural design made with luxurious silk satin.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta/Instagram

 

Ciara

Designer: Gaurav Gupta
For her performance at the AmfAR Gala, Ciara wore Gaurav Gupta Couture's Black Sabre, a layered peplum jacket dress that reflected the designer's daring vision for the Paris Couture Week SS’25.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta/Instagram

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Designer: Gaurav Gupta
For her second Cannes outing, Aishwarya wore the Heiress of Clam, a hand-embroidered gown. Inspired by the cosmos, it shimmered with bursts of silver, gold, charcoal and black, accentuated with tiny glass crystals that played with the light.
The look was completed with a handwoven Banarasi brocade cape from Varanasi, inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta/Instagram

 

Nitanshi Goel

Designer: Shubhika
Nitanshi Goel made her Cannes debut in a fairytale-inspired creation by Shubika's Papa Don't Preach.
Her pastel-hued dress, featuring a custom corset, was adorned with pearls, intricate beadwork and a flowing organza bow.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

 

Sejal Kumar

Designer: Shubhika
Sejal Kumar gave the humble six yards a sassy twist in a striking deep blue lycra sari from Papa Don't Preach.
It was defined by intricate golden embroidery along the bodice and arms.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sejal Kumar/Instagram

 

