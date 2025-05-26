HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » When These Celebs Broke The Cannes Dress Code...

When These Celebs Broke The Cannes Dress Code...

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 26, 2025 16:29 IST

x

This year’s Cannes Film Festival came with a fashion rulebook.

Naked dresses? Not allowed. Long trains? Out. Sneakers, backpacks, oversized totes? Absolutely not. Voluminous gowns? Nope.

But let’s be real; when has couture ever played by the rules?

Here’s who shook things up at Cannes 2025 -- one jaw-dropping outfit at a time.

Wan QianHui

IMAGE: Qianhui Wan floated in like high-fashion mist with layers of net, frothy ruffles and a dramatic train at the opening ceremony.
Banned but worn: Over-the-top volume.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

 

Farhana Bodi

IMAGE: Farhana Bodi lit up the carpet in a shimmering Barbie-esque gown.
Banned but worn: Voluminous fashion.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

 

Elaine Zhong

IMAGE: Elaine Zhong's gown spoke in curves, layers and high drama.
Banned but worn: Volume overload.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

 

Iris Mittenaere

IMAGE: Iris Mittenaere’s black ensemble left little to the imagination.
Banned but worn: Revealing silhouette.
Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

 

Heidi Klum

IMAGE: Heidi Klum twirled in like a couture tornado.
Banned but worn: A train that had its own zip code.
Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Saga Gardarsdottir

IMAGE: Saga Gardarsdottir played peek-a-boo with a daring knit dress that left little to guess.
Banned but worn: Nudity clause ignored.
Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

 

Charli XCX

IMAGE: Charli XCX was all about attitude and edge.
Banned but worn: Revealing outfit.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

 

Elsa Hosk

IMAGE: Elsa Hosk brought in vintage luxury with a sweeping white gown trimmed with fur.
Banned but worn: Trailing gown.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

 

Frederique Bel

IMAGE: Frederique Bel served fierce with sequins, cutouts, a deep neckline and yes, a French fry clutch.
Banned but worn: Immodest styling.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

 

Veena Praveenar Singh

IMAGE: Veena Praveenar Singh glided in organza like a noir dream.
Banned but worn: Oversized silhouette.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

 

Llucia Garcia

IMAGE: Llucia Garcia showed up shimmering and barely covered.
Banned but worn: Naked dress.
Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

 

Halle Berry

IMAGE: Halle Berry went bold in a pink-black colour-block gown -- structured, sculpted and totally Cannes-unapproved.
Banned but worn: Gown with exaggerated shape.
Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

 

Balqees Ahmed Fathi

IMAGE: Balqees Ahmed Fathi sparkled like a disco ball in Oscar De La Renta.
Banned but worn: Giant ball gown.
Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

 

Franziska Nazarenus

IMAGE: Franziska Nazarenus turned heads in flowing white.
Banned but worn: Voluminous gown.
Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

 

Aliia Roza

IMAGE: Aliia Roza brought full-blown fantasy in a disco-glam gown.
Banned but worn: Train, train, baby.
Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Farhana Bodi

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Cannes 2025: Ruchi Gujjar's Bold Modi Bling
Cannes 2025: Ruchi Gujjar's Bold Modi Bling
Look Who's Wearing Gaurav Gupta At Cannes
Look Who's Wearing Gaurav Gupta At Cannes
When Shalini Passi, Radhika Ambani Wore Art!
When Shalini Passi, Radhika Ambani Wore Art!
Anushka's Gown Took 611 Hours To Make
Anushka's Gown Took 611 Hours To Make
Shalini Passi Channels Her Inner Barbie
Shalini Passi Channels Her Inner Barbie

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Fragrances We Love!

webstory image 2

7 Green Offices Of India

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Watch: High tide hits Mumbai coast amid heavy rainfall1:01

Watch: High tide hits Mumbai coast amid heavy rainfall

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Vadodara5:53

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Vadodara

Women perform 'Vat Savitri Puja' in UP's Prayagraj0:48

Women perform 'Vat Savitri Puja' in UP's Prayagraj

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD