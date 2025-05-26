When These Celebs Broke The Cannes Dress Code...

This year’s Cannes Film Festival came with a fashion rulebook.

Naked dresses? Not allowed. Long trains? Out. Sneakers, backpacks, oversized totes? Absolutely not. Voluminous gowns? Nope.

But let’s be real; when has couture ever played by the rules?

Here’s who shook things up at Cannes 2025 -- one jaw-dropping outfit at a time.

IMAGE: Qianhui Wan floated in like high-fashion mist with layers of net, frothy ruffles and a dramatic train at the opening ceremony.

Banned but worn: Over-the-top volume.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

IMAGE: Farhana Bodi lit up the carpet in a shimmering Barbie-esque gown.

Banned but worn: Voluminous fashion.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

IMAGE: Elaine Zhong's gown spoke in curves, layers and high drama.

Banned but worn: Volume overload.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

IMAGE: Iris Mittenaere’s black ensemble left little to the imagination.

Banned but worn: Revealing silhouette.

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: Heidi Klum twirled in like a couture tornado.

Banned but worn: A train that had its own zip code.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

IMAGE: Saga Gardarsdottir played peek-a-boo with a daring knit dress that left little to guess.

Banned but worn: Nudity clause ignored.

Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

IMAGE: Charli XCX was all about attitude and edge.

Banned but worn: Revealing outfit.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

IMAGE: Elsa Hosk brought in vintage luxury with a sweeping white gown trimmed with fur.

Banned but worn: Trailing gown.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

IMAGE: Frederique Bel served fierce with sequins, cutouts, a deep neckline and yes, a French fry clutch.

Banned but worn: Immodest styling.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

IMAGE: Veena Praveenar Singh glided in organza like a noir dream.

Banned but worn: Oversized silhouette.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

IMAGE: Llucia Garcia showed up shimmering and barely covered.

Banned but worn: Naked dress.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

IMAGE: Halle Berry went bold in a pink-black colour-block gown -- structured, sculpted and totally Cannes-unapproved.

Banned but worn: Gown with exaggerated shape.

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: Balqees Ahmed Fathi sparkled like a disco ball in Oscar De La Renta.

Banned but worn: Giant ball gown.

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: Franziska Nazarenus turned heads in flowing white.

Banned but worn: Voluminous gown.

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: Aliia Roza brought full-blown fantasy in a disco-glam gown.

Banned but worn: Train, train, baby.

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES