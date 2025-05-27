Vote! What's Your Fave Shalini Passi Look?

From whimsical clutches to statement gowns to even wearing art, Shalini Passi definitely had fun in Cannes.

Here’s a peek into The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star's 10 most head-turning looks there.

Which ones are you loving? Vote and let us know.

IMAGE: For her first shoot, she wore a suit by Jade that showcased West Bengal's Kantha embroidery. And, of course, she had to have a standout purse; this time, it was a bedazzled beagle puppy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

IMAGE: With a fur-lined cover-up and a clutch inspired by Audrey Hepburn, Shalini served retro Hollywood energy with a side of sass. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

IMAGE: Satin elegance in Dolce & Gabbana. The starfish clutch and cat-eye liner? Pure Shalini. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

IMAGE: Mermaid magic! This Manish Malhotra x Paresh Maity collab resulted in an oceanic blue artsy gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

IMAGE: She was wrapped like couture candy in a blue satin gown, complete with Chopard diamonds and a rose Judith Lieber clutch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

IMAGE: She channelled her inner Greek goddess in this ruched white gown and Schiaparelli jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

IMAGE: Playful and plush, this burgundy fur gown, toy horse purse and coquette bow screams fashion fantasy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

IMAGE: Shalini was all about drama in a sheer floor-sweeper and a fiery red bag. Statement made. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

IMAGE: Ruffles and nude heels were her go-to jam for this outing. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

IMAGE: She channels Indian royalty in a white sari with an exotic border. And, since she was near the sea, the starfish purse had to make a comeback! Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES