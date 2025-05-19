Guess Who Is This Actress At Cannes?

Guess who this actress at Cannes is?
That's Jacqueline Fernandez.
Is Jacqueline back at Cannes?
She was in Mumbai on Saturday May 17 to attend the ZeeCine awards 2025.
Sharing the pictures, 'Serenity in the magic air of Cannes @redseafilm 'Women in Cinema'.'
Jacqueline was one of six women worldwide recognised by the Red Sea Film Festival's new initiative, alongside Sarah Taibah, Elham Ali, Amina Khalil, Engfa Waraha, Gaya Jiji and Rungano Nyoni.
Jackky wore a blue bodycon gown by Philipp Plein and jewellery by Akoirah.
Like her look? Vote!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff