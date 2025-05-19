Guess Who Is This Actress At Cannes?

Guess who this actress at Cannes is?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

That's Jacqueline Fernandez.

Is Jacqueline back at Cannes?

She was in Mumbai on Saturday May 17 to attend the ZeeCine awards 2025.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Sharing the pictures, 'Serenity in the magic air of Cannes @redseafilm 'Women in Cinema'.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline was one of six women worldwide recognised by the Red Sea Film Festival's new initiative, alongside Sarah Taibah, Elham Ali, Amina Khalil, Engfa Waraha, Gaya Jiji and Rungano Nyoni.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jackky wore a blue bodycon gown by Philipp Plein and jewellery by Akoirah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff