HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Guess Who Is This Actress At Cannes?

Guess Who Is This Actress At Cannes?

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 19, 2025 16:51 IST

x

Guess who this actress at Cannes is?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

That's Jacqueline Fernandez.

Is Jacqueline back at Cannes?

She was in Mumbai on Saturday May 17 to attend the ZeeCine awards 2025.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Sharing the pictures, 'Serenity in the magic air of Cannes @redseafilm 'Women in Cinema'.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline was one of six women worldwide recognised by the Red Sea Film Festival's new initiative, alongside Sarah Taibah, Elham Ali, Amina Khalil, Engfa Waraha, Gaya Jiji and Rungano Nyoni.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jackky wore a blue bodycon gown by Philipp Plein and jewellery by Akoirah.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Like her look? Vote!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Jacqueline Looks Red Hot In Cannes
Jacqueline Looks Red Hot In Cannes
Urvashi Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction
Urvashi Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction
Like Mouni's Look At Cannes?
Like Mouni's Look At Cannes?
Parul Goes Gold At Cannes
Parul Goes Gold At Cannes
Like Urvashi's Parrot Clutch?
Like Urvashi's Parrot Clutch?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Hold Your Nose! Are These 10 Smells The Worst Ever?

webstory image 2

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

webstory image 3

Spinach And Corn Chila: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa1:36

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa

Aditi Rao Hydari rocks her airport look1:00

Aditi Rao Hydari rocks her airport look

Janhvi Kapoor sets off for Cannes in style0:59

Janhvi Kapoor sets off for Cannes in style

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD