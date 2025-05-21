When Shalini Passi, Radhika Ambani Wore Art!

When art steps off the canvas and onto the world of fashion, the result is pure visual poetry.

Designers are transforming brushstrokes into wearable stories and celebrities are literally wearing their love for art on their outfits.

IMAGE: Shalini Passi wore a dramatic blue Manish Malhotra mermaid gown featuring artwork by Paresh Maity at Cannes 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

IMAGE: She described her gown 'a journey through India’s rich landscapes, culture and soul. From the Himalayas to Kanyakumari, every thread tells a story. This isn’t just couture, it’s a canvas, blending my love for art, fashion and India.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

Vivienne Westwood's debut show in India, wearing a custom Chanderi sari with Westwood’s iconic 1990 ivory silk corset featuring François Boucher’s 18th-century painting, Daphnis and Chloe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Radhika Ambani blended art and fashion for, wearing a custom Chanderi sari with Westwood’s iconic 1990 ivory silk corset featuring François Boucher’s 18th-century painting, Daphnis and Chloe.

Shubh Ashirwad ceremony (wedding reception), Radhika showcased a life-sized work of art. Her pink ensemble -- the panels of her lehenga were hand-painted on Italian canvas -- was a collaborative masterpiece by Designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Artist-Sculptor Jayasri Burman and Stylist Rhea Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram IMAGE: At herceremony (wedding reception), Radhika showcased a life-sized work of art. Her pink ensemble -- the panels of her lehenga were hand-painted on Italian canvas -- was a collaborative masterpiece by Designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Artist-Sculptor Jayasri Burman and Stylist Rhea Kapoor.

IMAGE: Natasha Poonawalla's gown has layered pieces from different designers, including a corset printed with François Boucher’s The Abduction Of Europa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/ Instagram

IMAGE: Shobita Dhulipala's outfit is inspired by Japanese Geisha and Samurai art; created by Two Point Two by Anavita Sharma, it brings pop art to couture. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor wears Rajesh Pratap Singh's re-interpretation of Rachel Ruysch's Flowers In A Vase as a breastplate sari gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES