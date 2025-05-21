HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
When Shalini Passi, Radhika Ambani Wore Art!

By SHRISTI SAHOO
Last updated on: May 21, 2025 16:01 IST

When art steps off the canvas and onto the world of fashion, the result is pure visual poetry.

Designers are transforming brushstrokes into wearable stories and celebrities are literally wearing their love for art on their outfits.

Shalini Passi

IMAGE: Shalini Passi wore a dramatic blue Manish Malhotra mermaid gown featuring artwork by Paresh Maity at Cannes 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

 

Shalini Passi at Cannes

IMAGE: She described her gown 'a journey through India’s rich landscapes, culture and soul. From the Himalayas to Kanyakumari, every thread tells a story. This isn’t just couture, it’s a canvas, blending my love for art, fashion and India.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

 

Radhika Ambani

IMAGE: Radhika Ambani blended art and fashion for Vivienne Westwood's debut show in India, wearing a custom Chanderi sari with Westwood’s iconic 1990 ivory silk corset featuring François Boucher’s 18th-century painting, Daphnis and Chloe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

Radhika Ambani

IMAGE: At her Shubh Ashirwad ceremony (wedding reception), Radhika showcased a life-sized work of art. Her pink ensemble -- the panels of her lehenga were hand-painted on Italian canvas -- was a collaborative masterpiece by Designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Artist-Sculptor Jayasri Burman and Stylist Rhea Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

 

Natasha Poonawalla

IMAGE: Natasha Poonawalla's gown has layered pieces from different designers, including a corset printed with François Boucher’s The Abduction Of EuropaPhotograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

 

Sobhita Dhulipala

IMAGE: Shobita Dhulipala's outfit is inspired by Japanese Geisha and Samurai art; created by Two Point Two by Anavita Sharma, it brings pop art to couture. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor wears Rajesh Pratap Singh's re-interpretation of Rachel Ruysch's Flowers In A Vase as a breastplate sari gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 Shalini Passi

SHRISTI SAHOO
