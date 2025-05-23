Heiress of Clam, Aishwarya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan picked a Gaurav Gupta gown for her second appearance at Cannes for the screening of the film La Venue De L'Avenir (Colors of Time).
Sharing the pictures Gaurav Gupta writes, '@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb wears the 'Heiress of Clam', a custom creation imagined in a draped form and spiritual detail.
'The gown is hand-embroidered with an abstract rendition of the cosmos in bursts of silver, gold, charcoal, and black, accented with micro glass crystals to capture dimension and light.'
'Enveloping her is a Banarasi brocade cape handwoven in Varanasi, India, inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.
कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन। मा कर्मफलहेतुर्भूर्मा ते सङ्गोऽस्त्वकर्मणि -- Which means 'You have a right to perform your actions, but not to the fruits of those actions. Let not the fruits of action be your motive, nor let your attachment be to inaction.'
Aishwarya greeted spectators with a namaste and flying kisses.
She wore bold red lips and statement earrings and was styled by Allia Al Rufai
Aishwarya with Helen Mirren and Cara Delevingne on the red carpet.
Do you like Aishwarya's look? Vote!