HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Heiress of Clam, Aishwarya

Heiress of Clam, Aishwarya

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 23, 2025 04:26 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan picked a Gaurav Gupta gown for her second appearance at Cannes for the screening of the film La Venue De L'Avenir (Colors of Time).

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta/Instagram

Sharing the pictures Gaurav Gupta writes, '@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb wears the 'Heiress of Clam', a custom creation imagined in a draped form and spiritual detail.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta/Instagram

'The gown is hand-embroidered with an abstract rendition of the cosmos in bursts of silver, gold, charcoal, and black, accented with micro glass crystals to capture dimension and light.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta/Instagram

'Enveloping her is a Banarasi brocade cape handwoven in Varanasi, India, inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.

कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन। मा कर्मफलहेतुर्भूर्मा ते सङ्गोऽस्त्वकर्मणि -- Which means 'You have a right to perform your actions, but not to the fruits of those actions. Let not the fruits of action be your motive, nor let your attachment be to inaction.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Meyssonnier /Reuters

Aishwarya greeted spectators with a namaste and flying kisses.

She wore bold red lips and statement earrings and was styled by Allia Al Rufai

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Stephane Mahe /Reuters

Aishwarya with Helen Mirren and Cara Delevingne on the red carpet.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Stephane Mahe /Reuters

Do you like Aishwarya's look? Vote!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Aishwarya Wore Sindoor To Cannes?
Why Aishwarya Wore Sindoor To Cannes?
9 Minute Ovation For Homebound At Cannes
9 Minute Ovation For Homebound At Cannes
Diamonds Are Aditi's Best Friend
Diamonds Are Aditi's Best Friend
Janhvi Channels Her Inner Audrey Hepburn
Janhvi Channels Her Inner Audrey Hepburn
Pranita Goes Pink At Cannes
Pranita Goes Pink At Cannes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

World's Best Hotel: Taj Lake Palace Udaipur

webstory image 3

7 Healthiest Summer Vegetables

VIDEOS

Salman Khan arrives at his residence amid heightened security at Galaxy Apartment0:37

Salman Khan arrives at his residence amid heightened...

Shilpa Shetty looks absolutely stunning0:58

Shilpa Shetty looks absolutely stunning

Spotted: Anil Kapoor at Mumbai airport1:00

Spotted: Anil Kapoor at Mumbai airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD