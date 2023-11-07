Radiant Reba Is Out To Woo You!

Given a choice, Reba John would like to keep it simple when it comes to dressing up.

Known for her role in Forensic, she is an actor who is unafraid to go without make-up.

Her wardrobe is pretty adventurous and what she wears depends largely on her mood.

IMAGE: Beautiful, sparkly Reba needs a standing ovation for looking so lovely.

She's got no glam team as she prefers to do her own hair and make-up.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Reba John/Instagram

IMAGE: She can easily strike the balance between red carpet star and happy-to-be-at-home chic.

IMAGE: It may be old school but she definitely aces the A-line denim skirt, boots, black top and messy hair look.

IMAGE: She shows just how traditional tie-dye can transform into an eye-catching gown.

IMAGE: Beautiful roses for a beautiful woman!

IMAGE: The leggy lass has a wardrobe as interesting as her personality and as versatile as her roles.

IMAGE: She sends hearts swooning in a sari stolen from her mom.

IMAGE: Don't mistake those shorts for a towel or she'll get you 'cancelled'.