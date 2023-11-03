Medha Ka Magic Chalega Kya?

Medha Shankar doesn't believe in burning firecrackers during Diwali; instead, she'd like to look like a pataka herself.
She is 'proficient at taking power naps 25 times a day' and her Sundays are perfect when she gets into her most comfy lounge wear.
The 12th Fail actress is sassy, a little badass but mostly gives off adorable girl-next-door vibes.
Saadgi ki dukaan, she likes to stick to a fresh face and clean aesthetics.
IMAGE: She dials up the hotness level in red.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Medha Shankar/Instagram
IMAGE: Time to chill? Tag on a denim jacket for company.
IMAGE: A sweet, strappy, whirly, pink number.
IMAGE: Her go-to fabric is always chikankari.
IMAGE: Medha doesn't need zari and silk to stand out at weddings.
IMAGE: She's got the perfect leaf print dress to welcome winter.
IMAGE: Want to have some fun? Take a cropped top and let one shoulder peek through.
IMAGE: Doesn't it look like she will break into a Bole Chudiyan dance at any moment?
IMAGE: When she soaks Vitamin D, Medha chooses a cheerful yellow shade.