Medha Ka Magic Chalega Kya?

Medha Shankar doesn't believe in burning firecrackers during Diwali; instead, she'd like to look like a pataka herself.

She is 'proficient at taking power naps 25 times a day' and her Sundays are perfect when she gets into her most comfy lounge wear.

The 12th Fail actress is sassy, a little badass but mostly gives off adorable girl-next-door vibes.

Saadgi ki dukaan, she likes to stick to a fresh face and clean aesthetics.

IMAGE: She dials up the hotness level in red.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Medha Shankar/Instagram

IMAGE: Time to chill? Tag on a denim jacket for company.

IMAGE: A sweet, strappy, whirly, pink number.

IMAGE: Her go-to fabric is always chikankari.

IMAGE: Medha doesn't need zari and silk to stand out at weddings.

IMAGE: She's got the perfect leaf print dress to welcome winter.

IMAGE: Want to have some fun? Take a cropped top and let one shoulder peek through.

IMAGE: Doesn't it look like she will break into a Bole Chudiyan dance at any moment?

IMAGE: When she soaks Vitamin D, Medha chooses a cheerful yellow shade.