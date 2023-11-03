News
Medha Ka Magic Chalega Kya?

Medha Ka Magic Chalega Kya?

By REDIFF STYLE
November 03, 2023 14:01 IST
Medha Shankar doesn't believe in burning firecrackers during Diwali; instead, she'd like to look like a pataka herself. 

She is 'proficient at taking power naps 25 times a day' and her Sundays are perfect when she gets into her most comfy lounge wear. 

The 12th Fail actress is sassy, a little badass but mostly gives off adorable girl-next-door vibes.

Saadgi ki dukaan, she likes to stick to a fresh face and clean aesthetics. 

IMAGE: She dials up the hotness level in red. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Medha Shankar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Time to chill? Tag on a denim jacket for company. 

 

IMAGE: A sweet, strappy, whirly, pink number. 

 

IMAGE: Her go-to fabric is always chikankari

 

IMAGE: Medha doesn't need zari and silk to stand out at weddings. 

 

IMAGE: She's got the perfect leaf print dress to welcome winter. 

 

IMAGE: Want to have some fun? Take a cropped top and let one shoulder peek through.

 

IMAGE: Doesn't it look like she will break into a Bole Chudiyan dance at any moment?

 

IMAGE:  When she soaks Vitamin D, Medha chooses a cheerful yellow shade.  

 

REDIFF STYLE
