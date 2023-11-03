News
Vidya's The Girl In Gold!

Vidya's The Girl In Gold!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
November 03, 2023 10:25 IST
Vidya Malavade's incredible abs are a testament to her commitment to yoga. That's also the secret behind her radiance on and off the screen. 

When the 'fiercely feminine' and very agile Vidya steps on the ramp, she makes sure to show off her toned torso.  

This time, she did it for Kaftanize at the Times Fashion Week.

IMAGE: On some days, Vidya just wants to be a golden girl in ab-baring separates and killer heels.  
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The neutral background allows the silver embroidery to stand out in all its glory.  

 

IMAGE: Vidya is the very picture of elegance in her new hairstyle.

 

IMAGE: Metallic fitted trousers. Sheer floor-sweeping shrug. Minimal make up. The designers offer their take on partywear. 

 

IMAGE: Exaggerated sleeves are definitely fun but are they practical?

 

IMAGE: Let these varied pantsuit styles provide you with plenty of reasons to take power dressing to the next level.   

 

IMAGE: Designers Shilpa and Rakul join their showstopper. 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
