Who Is This Bindass Babe?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
November 03, 2023 09:43 IST
Influencer Larissa D'Sa is on a fashion roll.

Cosmopolitan's Travel Influencer of the Year (Popular Choice and Editor's Choice) -- finally made her debut as a showstopper for designer Anju Modi.   

Back in 2012, she walked for a beauty pageant but was eliminated in the third round. 

Eleven years later, 'God has been kind' and gave her another chance; this time, she nailed it like a pro. 

'I'm not a model but the clumsy girl in the room', she reveals. 

IMAGE: Her white high-slit dress and flowing, prettily embroidered jacket provided relief from the flamboyant, extravagant wear one usually sees at fashion events.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: While the jacket is lovely, she lets the dress have its moment too. 

 

IMAGE: Blue eyes, pink lips and tousled hair... what a pretty sight. 

 

IMAGE: Fun, futuristic beachwear. 

 

IMAGE: Can you find a more charming swimsuit? 

 

IMAGE: Your beachwear wrap does not need to be boring. 

 

IMAGE: Anju with her lovely showstopper. 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
