Who Is This Bindass Babe?

Influencer Larissa D'Sa is on a fashion roll.
Cosmopolitan's Travel Influencer of the Year (Popular Choice and Editor's Choice) -- finally made her debut as a showstopper for designer Anju Modi.
Back in 2012, she walked for a beauty pageant but was eliminated in the third round.
Eleven years later, 'God has been kind' and gave her another chance; this time, she nailed it like a pro.
'I'm not a model but the clumsy girl in the room', she reveals.
IMAGE: Her white high-slit dress and flowing, prettily embroidered jacket provided relief from the flamboyant, extravagant wear one usually sees at fashion events.Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: While the jacket is lovely, she lets the dress have its moment too.
IMAGE: Blue eyes, pink lips and tousled hair... what a pretty sight.
IMAGE: Fun, futuristic beachwear.
IMAGE: Can you find a more charming swimsuit?
IMAGE: Your beachwear wrap does not need to be boring.
IMAGE: Anju with her lovely showstopper.