Who Is This Bindass Babe?

Influencer Larissa D'Sa is on a fashion roll.

Cosmopolitan's Travel Influencer of the Year (Popular Choice and Editor's Choice) -- finally made her debut as a showstopper for designer Anju Modi.

Back in 2012, she walked for a beauty pageant but was eliminated in the third round.

Eleven years later, 'God has been kind' and gave her another chance; this time, she nailed it like a pro.

'I'm not a model but the clumsy girl in the room', she reveals.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Her white high-slit dress and flowing, prettily embroidered jacket provided relief from the flamboyant, extravagant wear one usually sees at fashion events.

IMAGE: While the jacket is lovely, she lets the dress have its moment too.

IMAGE: Blue eyes, pink lips and tousled hair... what a pretty sight.

IMAGE: Fun, futuristic beachwear.

IMAGE: Can you find a more charming swimsuit?

IMAGE: Your beachwear wrap does not need to be boring.

IMAGE: Anju with her lovely showstopper.