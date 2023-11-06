Uff Deepika! Why Steal Our Hearts Like This?

Deepika! Why Steal Our Hearts Like This?

Do you know what's Deepika Padukone's favourite thing to do right now?

Ignore trolls!

Post Ranveer Singh and Deepika's appearance on Koffee With Karan, she's been flooded with comments from the moral police.

But Singham Again's Shakti Shetty doesn't care.

She's been acing the fashion game, one picture at a time.

She has got an aag laga denewali style, wears monochrome without looking like she's part of Candy Crush, embraces bright neons without being excessively sweet and knows the potential of layering.

IMAGE: It's business in front, party at the back for Deepika.

'In the game of clothes, a saree will always win' for her.

And this ivory one with its black border reminded Ranveer of Jawan's song, Ishq mein dil bana hai.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: The yellow swimsuit keeps the focus on her famous curves.

IMAGE: She's ready to twirl into winter in a poofy tulle skirt.

IMAGE: Laal ishq? Red flag? This look definitely screams 'hot'.

IMAGE: Green on green on green! It's a colour she can't seem to get enough of.

Which monochrome look suits Deepika best? Tell us in the poll below.