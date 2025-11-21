Alia, Sai Pallavi Are Obsessed With...

Once considered a nostalgic piece from our grandmother’s jewellery boxes, kanautis (ear chains) are suddenly everywhere and celebs are leading the comeback.

These little ornaments worn behind the ears are turning into the season’s hottest accessory, adding instant old-school charm to even the most modish looks. Whether paired with jhumkas, chandbaalis or sleek studs, kanautis are the new trending accessory this festive season.

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi wears chandelier jhumkas and a dainty kanauti with a messy bun and a maang tikka. The perfect way to spice up an old sari! Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt styles statement kanautis with open hair and just a bindi for that clean, classic vibe. The best part? The pieces were borrowed from Sunita Kapoor’s jewellery stash. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday adds a modern sparkle with a diamond kanauti that goes well with her gold-embellished Indo-western outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna wears a vibrant multicoloured kanauti with jhumkas and a classic salwar suit. It is the exact vibe every girl with long hair should steal this festive season. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar pairs a pearl kanauti with a sleek bun and a cute star-shaped stud. She goes all out with a choker, stacked bangles and an arm accessory. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna elevates her lehenga with a three-layered kanauti teamed with statement earrings. Her soft waves add a romantic touch, lending the whole look an undeniable freshness. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram