Of Priya Banerjee's Passion For...

Canadian-born Indian actor Priya Banerjee is all over the news after her recent marriage to actor Prateik Patil Babbar.

This pretty lass, who has been acting in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, is no stranger to fashion; her beautiful wedding was proof!

Let's dive into Priya's fabulous fashion game...

IMAGE: Priya and Prateik chill in monochrome. All photographs: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee/Instagram

IMAGE: She casts a sultry spell in all-black.

IMAGE: Priya continues with shades of the night, this time in a floral swimsuit.

IMAGE: She amps up the blazer with a black bikini top.

IMAGE: She wears that gorgeous sari with a contrasting halter-neck blouse. Simply stunning!

IMAGE: Shimmer and sheer... No wonder Prateik can't take his eyes off her.

IMAGE: Those blue co-ords demand a mirror selfie.

IMAGE: And, talking about selfie skills, Priya takes it a step further and lets her glittery eyeshadow match with her sparkly phone case.

