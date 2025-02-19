HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Of Priya Banerjee's Passion For...

February 19, 2025 10:57 IST

Canadian-born Indian actor Priya Banerjee is all over the news after her recent marriage to actor Prateik Patil Babbar.

This pretty lass, who has been acting in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, is no stranger to fashion; her beautiful wedding was proof!

Let's dive into Priya's fabulous fashion game...

Priya Banerjee

IMAGE: Priya and Prateik chill in monochrome. All photographs: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee/Instagram

 

Priya Banerjee

IMAGE: She casts a sultry spell in all-black.

 

Priya Banerjee

IMAGE: Priya continues with shades of the night, this time in a floral swimsuit.

 

Priya Banerjee

IMAGE: She amps up the blazer with a black bikini top.

 

Priya Banerjee

IMAGE: She wears that gorgeous sari with a contrasting halter-neck blouse. Simply stunning!

 

Priya Banerjee

IMAGE: Shimmer and sheer... No wonder Prateik can't take his eyes off her.

 

Priya Banerjee

IMAGE: Those blue co-ords demand a mirror selfie.

 

Priya Banerjee

IMAGE: And, talking about selfie skills, Priya takes it a step further and lets her glittery eyeshadow match with her sparkly phone case.

Priya Banerjee

