Pooja, Shriya Are All About Sleeve Drama

Pooja, Shriya Are All About Sleeve Drama

By SHRISTI SAHOO
December 04, 2024 10:54 IST
Bollywood's divas are redefining glam with dramatic, oversized, totally over-the-top sleeves that demand attention.

They have taken centrestage, turning ordinary outfits into head-turning ones.

If you're looking for a fun, fearless and celeb-approved fashion upgrade, statement sleeves are your perfect match.

After all, why stay simple when you can go bold?

Shriya Saran

IMAGE: Make any basic black coords pop with a dose of sleeve drama just like Shriya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

 

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Puff it up! Pooja’s dramatic sleeve trend is all about OTT glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

Avneet Kaur

IMAGE: Time to embrace sleeves with personality -- just like Avneet’s sculpted wonder. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

 

Kubbra Sait

IMAGE: Power shoulders speak for themselves-- Kubbra's dramatic sleeves are the right mix of sass and style. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kubbra Sait/Instagram

 

Karisma Kapoor

IMAGE: Karisma's key to a memorable outfit lies in its unforgettable sleeves. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

 

Neha Dhupia

IMAGE: Say goodbye to boring outfits -- Neha’s bold sleeves are here to make a scene. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

 

Vidya Balan

IMAGE: Ready to join the style revolution? Statement sleeves are Vidya’s red-carpet power move. Photograph: Kind courtesy Who What When/Instagram

 

Dayana Erappa

IMAGE: Big shoulders are the key to an accentuated waist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dayena Erappa/Instagram

SHRISTI SAHOO
