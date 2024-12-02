News
Home  » Get Ahead » The Fabulous Samanta In Sobhita's Life

The Fabulous Samanta In Sobhita's Life

By REDIFF STYLE
December 02, 2024 12:51 IST
While Sobhita Dhulipala captivates audiences on the big screen, her sister, Dr Samanta Dhulipala Gupta, is an attending consultant in foetal medicine at Max Hospital, Vaishali.

Each has their own unique sense of style and we're sure they nick stuff from each other's wardrobes.

Samanta Dhulipala

IMAGE: Traditionally dressed for a special day. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Samanta Dhulipala/Instagram

 

Samanta and Sobhita Dhulipala

IMAGE: Pretty as a picture, aren't they?

 

Samanta Dhulipala

IMAGE: Those smiles at Sobhita's haldi ceremony says it all.

 

Samanta Dhulipala

IMAGE: Golden moments and glowing smiles... clearly, these sisters are besties first.

 

Samanta Dhulipala

IMAGE: The Dhulipala sisters celebrate their love for ethnic wear in these gorg ensembles; Sobhita shines in an orange chequered sari and Samanta glows in a pink bandhani number.

 

Samanta Dhulipala

IMAGE: This lovely doctor doesn't mind getting dolled up when the occasion demands it.

 

Samanta Dhulipala

IMAGE: Otherwise, she's happy keeping it comfy-chic in tie-up blue shorts and a white cropped top.

 

Samanta Dhulipala

IMAGE: Samanta enjoys her day at the beach in a colourful bikini with a matching wrap and peach crocs.

 

Samanta Dhulipala

IMAGE: These sisters prove that one can never go wrong with classics -- pearl earrings, simple cotton outfits and a bindi.

 

 

 

Samanta Dhulipala

IMAGE: Tangerine orange is the new black for Samanta.

 

Samanta Dhulipala

IMAGE: 'Weddings without mehendi,' she says, 'is like haemoglobin without oxygen'.

 

Samanta Dhulipala

IMAGE: It's 'med-gala' for Dr Samanta -- she sure has a sense of humour! -- who poses casually in a red long top with slits and black leggings.

It's Time For Band, Bajaa And The Maximalist Bride
It's Time For Band, Bajaa And The Maximalist Bride
Sobhita's Haldi Ceremony
Sobhita's Haldi Ceremony

