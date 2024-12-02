The Fabulous Samanta In Sobhita's Life

While Sobhita Dhulipala captivates audiences on the big screen, her sister, Dr Samanta Dhulipala Gupta, is an attending consultant in foetal medicine at Max Hospital, Vaishali.

Each has their own unique sense of style and we're sure they nick stuff from each other's wardrobes.

IMAGE: Traditionally dressed for a special day. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Samanta Dhulipala/Instagram

IMAGE: Pretty as a picture, aren't they?

IMAGE: Golden moments and glowing smiles... clearly, these sisters are besties first.

IMAGE: The Dhulipala sisters celebrate their love for ethnic wear in these gorg ensembles; Sobhita shines in an orange chequered sari and Samanta glows in a pink bandhani number.

IMAGE: This lovely doctor doesn't mind getting dolled up when the occasion demands it.

IMAGE: Otherwise, she's happy keeping it comfy-chic in tie-up blue shorts and a white cropped top.

IMAGE: Samanta enjoys her day at the beach in a colourful bikini with a matching wrap and peach crocs.

IMAGE: These sisters prove that one can never go wrong with classics -- pearl earrings, simple cotton outfits and a bindi.

IMAGE: Tangerine orange is the new black for Samanta.

IMAGE: 'Weddings without mehendi,' she says, 'is like haemoglobin without oxygen'.

IMAGE: It's 'med-gala' for Dr Samanta -- she sure has a sense of humour! -- who poses casually in a red long top with slits and black leggings.

