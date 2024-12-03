News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Sonam, Priyanka Slay Winter's Hottest Trend

Sonam, Priyanka Slay Winter's Hottest Trend

By SHRISTI SAHOO
December 03, 2024 12:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Layering in winter isn't just about staying warm -- it's also a clever way to enhance your silhouette.

It gives you the chance to balance out your curves and highlight certain parts of your body while camouflaging others.

In addition to visual benefits, layering allows you to experiment with textures, colours and styles, offering endless mix 'n' match possibilities.

Bollywood celebs are experts at using layering; here are a few tips you can definitely use.

Sonam Kapoor

IMAGE: Multiple layers, maximum impact! Who says you can’t be cosy and jaw-droppingly stylish at the same time, asks Sonam Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: PeeCee elevates simple layers into a sophisticated party look with her mini skirt, jacket and heeled boots. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

Malaika Arora

IMAGE: Fabulous in fur! When it comes to layering, Malaika doesn't just keep warm, she turns up the heat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

 

Diana Penty

IMAGE: There can never be too much layering when it comes to dressing for winter. Take cues from Diana to how to wear a sari with a jacket for winter weddings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

 

Alaviaa Jaaferi

IMAGE: Like a fashion Jenga tower, Alaviaa stacks the perfect pieces without toppling into chaos. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaviaa Jaaferi/Instagram

 

Karisma Kapoor

IMAGE: Layering 101, folks. The right mix of fabrics and textures can elevate even the simplest outfit into a showstopper and this is proof. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

 

 

Bani J

IMAGE: One layer, two layers, three layers -- it's game on for Bani J. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bani J/Instagram

 

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: From oversized coats to dramatic tuxedos, Mrunal can make layering look effortless and chic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
COMMENT
Print this article
Ashika Ranganath Has A Love Affair With...
Ashika Ranganath Has A Love Affair With...
Zoya's Zabardast Style
Zoya's Zabardast Style
Shraddha, Kajal, Jannat Just Love This Vibe!
Shraddha, Kajal, Jannat Just Love This Vibe!
Smith suffers blow on thumb ahead of Adelaide Test
Smith suffers blow on thumb ahead of Adelaide Test
Heroes We Must Be Proud Of!
Heroes We Must Be Proud Of!
Is it safe to buy stocks of Godrej Properties?
Is it safe to buy stocks of Godrej Properties?
How Australia plan to counter Bumrah in Adelaide Test
How Australia plan to counter Bumrah in Adelaide Test
More like this
Is This Kriti, Manushi's Fave New Trend?
Is This Kriti, Manushi's Fave New Trend?
The Fabulous Samanta In Sobhita's Life
The Fabulous Samanta In Sobhita's Life

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances