Sonam, Priyanka Slay Winter's Hottest Trend

Layering in winter isn't just about staying warm -- it's also a clever way to enhance your silhouette.

It gives you the chance to balance out your curves and highlight certain parts of your body while camouflaging others.

In addition to visual benefits, layering allows you to experiment with textures, colours and styles, offering endless mix 'n' match possibilities.

Bollywood celebs are experts at using layering; here are a few tips you can definitely use.

IMAGE: Multiple layers, maximum impact! Who says you can’t be cosy and jaw-droppingly stylish at the same time, asks Sonam Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: PeeCee elevates simple layers into a sophisticated party look with her mini skirt, jacket and heeled boots. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Fabulous in fur! Whe n it comes to layering, Malaika doesn't just keep warm, she turns up the heat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

IMAGE: There can never be t oo much layering when it comes to dressing for winter. Take cues from Diana to how to wear a sari with a jacket for winter weddings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

IMAGE: Like a fashion Jenga tower, Alaviaa stacks the perfect pieces without toppling into chaos. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaviaa Jaaferi /Instagram

IMAGE: Layering 101, folks. T he right mix of fabrics and textures can elevate even the simplest outfit into a showstopper and this is proof. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor /Instagram

IMAGE: One layer, two layers, three layers -- it's game on for Bani J . Photograph: Kind courtesy Bani J/Instagram

IMAGE: From oversized coats to dramatic tuxedos , Mrunal can make layering look effortless and chic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES