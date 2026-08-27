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Nayanthara's Toxic Trait Is...

By REDIFF STYLE August 27, 2026 09:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Nayanthara’s biggest Toxic trait? She simply refuses to stick to one aesthetic.

One day she’s serving timeless sari elegance; the next she’s in a breezy Western dress and, before you know it, she’s back in a power-packed ethnic look.

Her every wardrobe switch comes with a complete slay. If consistency is boring, Nayanthara clearly wants no part of it.

Nayanthara

IMAGE: Nayanthara proves that sometimes the most dangerous fashion move is keeping things simple. The pristine ivory sari, high-neck blouse and layered gold-and-pearl jewellery make minimalism look seriously luxurious. All photographs: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

 

Nayanthara

IMAGE: Just when you think she’s committing to Indianwear, Nayanthara switches lanes. A black mock-neck top and gingham maxi skirt bring playful Western charm while a tiny matching ribbon adds an adorable finishing touch.

 

Nayanthara

IMAGE: Rich peacock blue, chunky silver jewellery and fresh gajra? This is Nayanthara going full desi heroine. The smoky eyes and little bindi add just enough edge to keep the traditional look from feeling predictable.

 

Nayanthara

IMAGE: A white polka-dot corset dress, a lilac flower in her bun and suddenly she’s serving vintage summer romance. Nayanthara makes the case for keeping your holiday wardrobe just as glamorous as your red-carpet one.

 

Nayanthara

IMAGE: An ivory salwar suit is hardly a groundbreaking choice but Nayanthara makes it feel incredibly chic. With statement earrings, heels and a sleek watch, she proves classic Indian dressing never really needs an upgrade.

 

Nayanthara

IMAGE: Nayanthara takes Western tailoring and gives it a distinctly desi spin. This printed blazer and wide-leg trouser set feels relaxed enough for a vacation but polished enough to make an entrance.

 

Nayanthara

IMAGE: And when she’s done confusing us with all those aesthetic switches, Nayanthara goes straight for classic glamour. A plunging black column gown, slicked-back hair and a thigh-high slit prove that some fashion moods are simply too good to retire.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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