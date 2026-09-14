9 Recipes To Please Lord Ganesha

Lord Ganesha loves sweets.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, we bring you 9 recipes from traditional sweets and modaks to savoury Maharashtrian favourites.

Try them at home and add yumminess to your Ganesh Puja season.

Photograph: Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary for Rediff

1. Mohanthal Ladoo

Ganesh Chaturthi is the ideal occasion to prepare asli mithai at home. Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary offers a recipe for the Rajasthani sweet made with besan, ghee and sugar that delights the tastebuds.

Please find the recipe here: Mohanthal Ladoo.

Photograph: Chef Neha Deepak Shah for Rediff

2. Tender Coconut Kheer

Chef Neha Deepak Shah has a creamy and refreshing dessert made with coconut and milk for this special time. This easy-to-make treat is to be bookmarked.

Please find the recipe here: Tender Coconut Kheer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Godrej Appliances

3. Suji Halwa

Searching for a quick homemade offering for Lord Ganesha?

Microwave Suji Halwa, from semolina, ghee, jaggery and rose water, is ready in just eight minutes. Warm and fragrant, it's a holiday winner and the best choice for Ganesh Chaturthi prasad.

Please find the recipe here: Suji Halwa.

Photograph: Manisha Kotian for Rediff

4. Ninaav

A typical sweet from Maharashtra's Chandraseniya Kayastha Prabhu community, Manisha Kotian shares her delicious festive recipe, made with besan, jaggery and coconut milk.

Please find the recipe here: Ninaav.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rambhade/Wikimedia Commons

5. Puran Poli

A Maharashtrian Ganesh Puja stalwart, this sweet is all Lord Ganesha might ask for.

The soft, golden flatbread is stuffed with a sweet filling of chana dal and jaggery, flavoured with cardamom and served warm and sweet-smelling with ghee. Recipe courtesy Chef Irfan Sayyed.

Please find the recipe here: Puran Poli.

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

6. Old Bombay Nankhatai

Chef Varun Inamdar tries an Indian shortbread known for its crumbly texture and buttery richness. He uses ghee and walnuts too. These delicate biscuits are an inspired choice for your celebrations.

Please find the recipe here: Old Bombay Nankhatai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Intercontinental, Mumbai

7. Sugar-Free Ragi Modaks

Kushkant Tripathi has a recipe for no-sugar modaks, a wholesome alternative to the traditional Ganesh Chaturthi favourite. It is made with nutritious ragi and naturally-sweetened ingredients like dates.

Please find the recipe here: Sugar-Free Ragi Modaks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Phadke09/Wikimedia Commons

8. Masala Bhaat

Divya Nair presents her recipe for Masala Bhaat, a flavourful Maharashtrian rice dish made with aromatic spices and vegetables.

A comforting preparation, it makes a wholesome addition to the Ganesh Chaturthi spread.

Please find the recipe here: Masala Bhaat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sankalp Dravid/Wikimedia Commons

9. Kadboli

Swati prepares a snack with a crisp, crunchy texture. A popular number, it often makes its appearance at Ganesh Chaturthi.

Please find the recipe here: Kadboli.