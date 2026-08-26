Bhoomi Shetty Is A Boho Goddess!

Bhoomi Shetty is stepping into Mahakali as Maha, a woman destined to embody the fierce power of Goddess Kali. And if her off-screen style is anything to go by, she’s more than ready for the role.

Bhoomi’s wardrobe is a happy collision of boho prints, breezy silhouettes, traditional jewellery and plenty of colour.

Fearless, eclectic and never afraid to pile on the accessories, she brings a little free-spirited chaos to everything she wears.

IMAGE: A bright blue tank, denim, oversized earrings, colourful bangles and a tiny septum ring... Bhoomi proves that a simple outfit can still have plenty of personality when you accessorise like you mean it. All photographs: Kind courtesy Bhoomi Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: This blue-and-white Shibori-inspired sari is basically a work of art. Bhoomi lets the swirling pattern take centre stage, adding just a delicate beaded choker for that effortlessly bohemian finish.

strapless white top meets a vibrant printed skirt but it’s the accessories that really bring the Bhoomi effect. Colourful bangles, layered necklaces, a nose pin, septum ring and bindi turn an otherwise simple look into a full-blown desi-boho moment. IMAGE: Ameets a vibrant printed skirt but it’s the accessories that really bring the Bhoomi effect. Colourful bangles, layered necklaces, a nose pin, septum ring and bindi turn an otherwise simple look into a full-blown desi-boho moment.

IMAGE: Bhoomi’s printed camisole and relaxed denim combination feels like the uniform of someone who would happily disappear on a road trip. Add chunky colourful bangles and a pendant necklace and the vacay mood is complete.

IMAGE: A fitted white dress is the perfect blank canvas for Bhoomi’s tropical scarf, which she wears over her head like a glamorous goddess. Retro sunglasses and minimal jewellery finish the sun-soaked look.

IMAGE: A cropped mint shirt, tailored brown trousers and a dark tube top sound decidedly modern but Bhoomi throws a pair of traditional silver jhumkas into the mix. The result is equal parts cool girl and desi girl.

IMAGE: A white crop top and colourful printed skirt already bring the fun but Bhoomi isn’t stopping there. Layered necklaces, chunky bracelets and an arm cuff turn this into the kind of maximalist look only a true accessory lover could pull off.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff