'Can I Apply For JEE With Two Class 12 Marksheets?'

rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar, founder of Zanwar Classes, clarifies doubts and guides young aspirants on eligibility for science and engineering entrance exams.

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Can you apply for engineering admissions if you have two Class 12 marksheets?

Is Mathematics taken as an additional subject through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) accepted for entrance exams?

Does having Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as additional or compulsory subjects affect eligibility for the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)?

rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar is the founder of Zanwar Classes, which prepares aspirants for competitive exams such as MHT-CET, IIT-JEE, and NEET-UG.

You can ask rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar your career-related questions HERE

Atharvv: I passed Class 12 from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the PCB stream with 85 per cent marks.

Now, in 2027, I want to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET), and Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) engineering entrance exams.

For that, I have taken National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Mathematics as an additional subject and opted for the On-Demand Examination in February 2027.

So, I wanted to ask: Am I eligible for college admissions through these exams while holding two Class 12 marksheets?

Yes, you are generally eligible for JEE Main, MHT-CET, and COMEDK with your CBSE Class 12 marksheet plus an NIOS Mathematics marksheet. However, admission eligibility depends on the specific rules of the entrance exam/college and whether Mathematics is accepted as a qualifying additional subject.

Anonymous: Which entrance exams are scheduled for the academic year (AY) 2027 in the field of biotechnology?

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) (May 2027), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research Aptitude Test (IAT) (June 2027), National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) (June 2027), and Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Undergraduate (ICAR-UG)/CUET (May-June 2027). The final exam dates are yet to be announced.

Dhanraj: I took Mathematics as an additional subject and PCB as compulsory subjects under the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

Am I eligible for JEE Advanced and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)?

Yes. If Mathematics is an actual Class XII subject (even as an additional or optional subject) and Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are listed as qualifying subjects, you can be eligible for JEE Advanced/IITs, subject to meeting all other eligibility criteria.

However, the key question is: if you study Mathematics as a secondary subject without serious focus, how will you crack JEE Main?

If you are aiming for JEE Advanced, you must study Mathematics as a core subject, not as an afterthought.

You can ask rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar your career-related questions HERE

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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