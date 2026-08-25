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Sriya Reddy Is Not To Be Messed With!

By REDIFF STYLE August 25, 2026 13:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Sriya Reddy has never really done the sweet 'n' simple thing. Even before Mahakali put her in the spotlight, her fashion choices have had a certain don’t-mess-with-me energy.

Her wardrobe feels almost perfectly on brand -- sharp, fearless and dramatic.

From graphic eyeliner and neon animal prints to power dressing with a bohemian twist, Sriya is a fashion baddie.

Sriya Reddy

IMAGE: Who needs a dramatic outfit when your eyeliner is already doing the talking? Sriya’s razor-sharp double wing, slick ponytail and giant green earrings turn this minimalist white look into a full-blown power move. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sriya Reddy/Instagram

 

Sriya Reddy

IMAGE: Sriya proves that casual dressing can still have serious main-character energy. The rich velvet kimono, layered silver chains and panelled jeans bring together boho glamour and street style like they were always meant to coexist.

 

Sriya Reddy

IMAGE: This is not your average co-ord. The black-and-white zebra print, crop top and floor-skimming palazzos give Sriya the kind of silhouette that enters a room before she does. The burgundy bag adds just the right pop of drama.

 

Sriya Reddy

IMAGE: An oversized collar, a perfectly tied bow and dark denim shorts? Sriya makes the unlikely combination work. The giant gold earrings and clutch turn the otherwise casual look into something far more polished while the white sneakers keep her firmly in cool-girl territory.

 

Sriya Reddy

IMAGE: Sriya’s dress is basically a fashion plot twist. A sleek black high-neck bodice gives way to a riot of colourful floral prints, proving that keeping things simple up top leaves plenty of room for drama down below.

 

Sriya Reddy

IMAGE: Menswear meets superhero couture in this all-white creation. The corseted shirt-gown, sweeping cape and oversized cross necklace give Sriya the kind of presence that makes a simple monochrome look feel anything but basic.

 

Sriya Reddy

IMAGE: A neon green leopard-print sari is about as subtle as Sriya herself. The fluid cape, fierce animal print and striking colour turn a traditional silhouette into a full-on fashion statement.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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