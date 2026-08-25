Sriya Reddy Is Not To Be Messed With!

Sriya Reddy has never really done the sweet 'n' simple thing. Even before Mahakali put her in the spotlight, her fashion choices have had a certain don’t-mess-with-me energy.

Her wardrobe feels almost perfectly on brand -- sharp, fearless and dramatic.

From graphic eyeliner and neon animal prints to power dressing with a bohemian twist, Sriya is a fashion baddie.

IMAGE: Who needs a dramatic outfit when your eyeliner is already doing the talking? Sriya’s razor-sharp double wing, slick ponytail and giant green earrings turn this minimalist white look into a full-blown power move. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sriya Reddy/Instagram

IMAGE: Sriya proves that casual dressing can still have serious main-character energy. The rich velvet kimono, layered silver chains and panelled jeans bring together boho glamour and street style like they were always meant to coexist.

IMAGE: This is not your average co-ord. The black-and-white zebra print, crop top and floor-skimming palazzos give Sriya the kind of silhouette that enters a room before she does. The burgundy bag adds just the right pop of drama.

IMAGE: An oversized collar, a perfectly tied bow and dark denim shorts? Sriya makes the unlikely combination work. The giant gold earrings and clutch turn the otherwise casual look into something far more polished while the white sneakers keep her firmly in cool-girl territory.

IMAGE: Sriya’s dress is basically a fashion plot twist. A sleek black high-neck bodice gives way to a riot of colourful floral prints, proving that keeping things simple up top leaves plenty of room for drama down below.

IMAGE: Menswear meets superhero couture in this all-white creation. The corseted shirt-gown, sweeping cape and oversized cross necklace give Sriya the kind of presence that makes a simple monochrome look feel anything but basic.

IMAGE: A neon green leopard-print sari is about as subtle as Sriya herself. The fluid cape, fierce animal print and striking colour turn a traditional silhouette into a full-on fashion statement.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff