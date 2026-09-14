8 Countries Where Lord Ganesha Is Worshipped

Lord Ganesha's journey is not confined to within India's borders.

Over centuries, the God Of New Beginnings has traveled across Asia, acquiring new names, forms and traditions of devotion along the way.

These are eight countries where Lord Ganesha continues to be revered beyond India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy กสิณธร ราชโอรส/Wikimedia Commons

Thailand: Phra Phikanet

Known as Phra Phikanet, Lord Ganesha is widely respected in Thailand as a god associated with wealth, happiness success and overcoming obstacles.

Chachoengsao is particularly famous for its enormous Ganesha murti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FullyFunctnlPhil/Wikimedia Commons

Japan: Kangiten

In Japan, Lord Ganesha appears in esoteric Buddhist traditions of Kangiten, also known as Shoten.

One distinctive image shows two elephant-headed figures embracing in Japanese tradition.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diego Delso/Wikimedia Commons

Cambodia

At Angkor Wat, the Prasat Bak temple is dedicated specifically to Lord Ganesha.

In Cambodia, puja of Lord Ganesha dates back to the pre-Angkor period, before 802 CE.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Caitriana Nicholson+Chainwit/Wikimedia Commons

Singapore

The island country has several Hindu temples where Vinayagar, the Tamil name for Ganesha, is worshipped.

The Sri Layan Sithi Vinayagar temple in Chinatown was built in 1925 and the Sri Senpaga Vinayagar temple, which traces its origins to the 1850s, has Lord Ganesha as the principal deity.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Oogstweg/Wikimedia Commons

Indonesia

In Indonesia, Lord Ganesha is loved as a symbol of learning, intellect and the arts.

On Java, his worship took a tantric form between the 14th and 15th centuries, reflecting the of Shaivite Hinduism and Buddhist traditions that developed on the island.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chait Goli/Pexels

Mauritius

Ganeshji is an important part of the Mauritius Hindu religious calendar.

The government of Mauritius officially lists Ganesh Chaturthi among the country's major religious festivals.

The festival is observed in September and honours Lord Ganesha as the god of wisdom and remover of obstacles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharath G/Pexels

Myanmar: Mahapeinne

In the former Burma, Bhagwan Ganesha is known as Mahapeinne, a name derived from the Sanskrit title Mahāvināyaka.

His veneration as a spirit or deity dates back to the early second Ava period.

Photograph: Kind courtesy xiquinhosilva/Wikimedia Commons

China: Kangiten

Long before modern borders shaped Asia, Lord Ganesha had already found a place in China's religious landscape.

Known in the north by names such as Kangiten and Kanjiten, his presence is reflected in a stone image carrying an inscription from 531 CE.