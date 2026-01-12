HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Pooja, Anupama, Ananya Are Having A Moment With...

Pooja, Anupama, Ananya Are Having A Moment With...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 12, 2026 13:52 IST

x

Gingham is that tiny chequered print that feels straight out of a picnic blanket, a summer dress or a vintage rom-com.

It sits right at the heart of cottagecore, coquette and even soft girl fashion. It is sweet, nostalgic and playful yet, when styled right, it can look incredibly cool and modern.

From flirty dresses to relaxed coords, celebs are proving that gingham has moved beyond being just ‘cute’. 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde’s blue gingham mini with frills and a bow feels straight out of a fairytale. Add a glossy black bag and suddenly the sweet dress gets a grown up, fashion girl upgrade. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rukmini Vasanth’s red gingham flowy dress with tie up details and spaghetti straps is the kind of look that belongs on beach walks, sunset dinners and holiday selfies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rukmini Vasanth/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kiara Advani’s blue and white gingham crop top with drooping puff sleeves paired with bold red shorts is a masterclass in contrast dressing. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nidhhi Agerwal’s green gingham with bell sleeves and a flowy skirt is cottagecore at its finest. Soft, breezy and dreamy, this is the outfit you wear when you want to look like you live in a storybook. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nidhhi Agerwal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tying up a brown gingham shirt and pairing it with grey joggers gives the print a street style twist. Anupama Parameswaran proves that gingham does not have to always be delicate. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sharvari’s satin purple gingham mini with black rose details and a bow in the hair brings vintage drama into the mix. This look feels straight out of an old Hollywood wardrobe with a modern spin. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A three piece red gingham set with a bralette, cropped jacket and trousers makes the print feel bold and sporty. Ananya Panday pairs it with white sneakers, turning picnic print into street style wear. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Deepika, Priyanka, Shehnaaz Master The Art Of...
Deepika, Priyanka, Shehnaaz Master The Art Of...
Too Lazy To Dress Up? Shanaya, Khushi Get It
Too Lazy To Dress Up? Shanaya, Khushi Get It
Trends From 2025 That We're Carrying Into 2026
Trends From 2025 That We're Carrying Into 2026
Janhvi, Jiya, Ananya Are Going Back To School
Janhvi, Jiya, Ananya Are Going Back To School
The Most Daring Fashion Looks Of 2025
The Most Daring Fashion Looks Of 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

Camel festival thrills tourists, showcasing Rajasthan's Cultural Charm, unique Camel Performances1:53

Camel festival thrills tourists, showcasing Rajasthan's...

Spotted: Shruti Haasan at Mumbai airport1:08

Spotted: Shruti Haasan at Mumbai airport

Cold Wave Grips Mount Abu as Temperatures Dip Below Zero2:34

Cold Wave Grips Mount Abu as Temperatures Dip Below Zero

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO