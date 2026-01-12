Pooja, Anupama, Ananya Are Having A Moment With...

Gingham is that tiny chequered print that feels straight out of a picnic blanket, a summer dress or a vintage rom-com.

It sits right at the heart of cottagecore, coquette and even soft girl fashion. It is sweet, nostalgic and playful yet, when styled right, it can look incredibly cool and modern.

From flirty dresses to relaxed coords, celebs are proving that gingham has moved beyond being just ‘cute’.

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde’s blue gingham mini with frills and a bow feels straight out of a fairytale. Add a glossy black bag and suddenly the sweet dress gets a grown up, fashion girl upgrade. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: Rukmini Vasanth’s red gingham flowy dress with tie up details and spaghetti straps is the kind of look that belongs on beach walks, sunset dinners and holiday selfies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rukmini Vasanth/Instagram

IMAGE: Kiara Advani’s blue and white gingham crop top with drooping puff sleeves paired with bold red shorts is a masterclass in contrast dressing. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Nidhhi Agerwal’s green gingham with bell sleeves and a flowy skirt is cottagecore at its finest. Soft, breezy and dreamy, this is the outfit you wear when you want to look like you live in a storybook. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nidhhi Agerwal/Instagram

IMAGE: Tying up a brown gingham shirt and pairing it with grey joggers gives the print a street style twist. Anupama Parameswaran proves that gingham does not have to always be delicate. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

IMAGE: Sharvari’s satin purple gingham mini with black rose details and a bow in the hair brings vintage drama into the mix. This look feels straight out of an old Hollywood wardrobe with a modern spin. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram