Mamitha Is Simply Magical!

Mamitha Baiju has the kind of style that feels like stumbling into a field of daisies on a sunny afternoon.

There’s something wonderfully fresh about the way the Bethlehem Kudumba Unit actress dresses, whether she’s in floaty florals, pretty pastels or a traditional sari.

Even her more glamorous looks retain a certain softness, making her wardrobe feel less like a fashion statement and more like a very beautiful daydream. Mamitha can bring a little bit of daisy-field magic wherever she goes.

pastel yellow top, crisp white skirt and a bunch of lilies in hand, Mamitha looks like she’s walked straight out of a sun-drenched garden. The gold floral earrings and funky bracelet are basically the cherry on top. All photographs: Kind courtesy Mamitha Baiju/Instagram IMAGE: In atop, crisp white skirt and a bunch of lilies in hand, Mamitha looks like she’s walked straight out of a sun-drenched garden. The gold floral earrings and funky bracelet are basically the cherry on top.

IMAGE: Who said the daisy girl can’t do drama? This black satin gown gets a romantic makeover with delicate white floral applique climbing across the bodice.

IMAGE: This metallic silver number swaps flowers for shimmer but Mamitha’s soft waves and effortless styling keep it from feeling too futuristic. Think moonlight in a field instead of sunshine.

IMAGE: A lavender sari, a sparkling blouse and barely-there makeup makes this look feel like a flower blooming after a little monsoon rain. The sheer pallu adds just the right dose of softness.

IMAGE: This charcoal sari proves Mamitha’s daisy-girl aesthetic has a darker side. The intricate floral embroidery on the blouse brings the drama, while the fluid drape keeps the look elegant.

floral dress is pure summer romance but those electric green heels? That’s where Mamitha adds her own plot twist. Sweet, sunny and just a little unexpected. IMAGE: The peachyis pure summer romance but those electric green heels? That’s where Mamitha adds her own plot twist. Sweet, sunny and just a little unexpected.

Voluminous ruffles, that bubblegum pink shade and those soft waves make this look feel like a flower petal brought to life. If Barbie lived in a garden, this would probably be her outfit. IMAGE:, that bubblegum pink shade and those soft waves make this look feel like a flower petal brought to life. If Barbie lived in a garden, this would probably be her outfit.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff