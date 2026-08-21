Mamitha Is Simply Magical!

Mamitha Baiju has the kind of style that feels like stumbling into a field of daisies on a sunny afternoon.
There’s something wonderfully fresh about the way the Bethlehem Kudumba Unit actress dresses, whether she’s in floaty florals, pretty pastels or a traditional sari.
Even her more glamorous looks retain a certain softness, making her wardrobe feel less like a fashion statement and more like a very beautiful daydream. Mamitha can bring a little bit of daisy-field magic wherever she goes.
IMAGE: In a pastel yellow
top, crisp white skirt and a bunch of lilies in hand, Mamitha looks like she’s walked straight out of a sun-drenched garden. The gold floral earrings and funky bracelet are basically the cherry on top. All photographs: Kind courtesy Mamitha Baiju/Instagram
IMAGE: Who said the daisy girl can’t do drama? This black satin gown gets a romantic makeover with delicate white floral applique climbing across the bodice.
IMAGE: This metallic silver number swaps flowers for shimmer but Mamitha’s soft waves and effortless styling keep it from feeling too futuristic. Think moonlight in a field instead of sunshine.
IMAGE: A lavender sari, a sparkling blouse and barely-there makeup makes this look feel like a flower blooming after a little monsoon rain. The sheer pallu adds just the right dose of softness.
IMAGE: This charcoal sari proves Mamitha’s daisy-girl aesthetic has a darker side. The intricate floral embroidery on the blouse brings the drama, while the fluid drape keeps the look elegant.
IMAGE: The peachy floral dress
is pure summer romance but those electric green heels? That’s where Mamitha adds her own plot twist. Sweet, sunny and just a little unexpected.
IMAGE: Voluminous ruffles
, that bubblegum pink shade and those soft waves make this look feel like a flower petal brought to life. If Barbie lived in a garden, this would probably be her outfit.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff