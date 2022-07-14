News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Mouni, Kiara, Nora SHINE In Sparkly Saris

Mouni, Kiara, Nora SHINE In Sparkly Saris

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 14, 2022 15:13 IST
Guess what's ruling partywear wardrobes these days? 

No. Not minis.

No. Not long gowns with thigh-high slits.

No. Not bodycon dresses.

It is the sari in its new glittery, sequinned avatar.

And the celebs are going out all to showcase their sparkly drapes. 

 
IMAGE: Kiara Advani's sultry sequinned sari definitely raises the temperature.
She teams it with a sleeveless blouse in the same blood-red tone.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi sari -- it's inspired by the majestic Bengal tiger -- is bejewelled with yellow and black sequins.  
She marks the look with heavy eye make-up and a voluminous hairdo.   
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

 
IMAGE: Chrissy Teigen gets festive in this bedazzled sequin look featuring a pastel sari, a high-slit skirt and a bikini-choli.   
The maang teeka and traditional bangles provide a happy touch. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor nails the simple-yet-elegant look. 
The pink sari goes well with the shiny bralette-style blouse and uncut diamond necklace. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Seriously! How stunning is Genelia Deshmukh's shimmering midnight blue sari? 
The perfect colour for an evening occasion, she rounds off the look with a choker of pearl strings and semi-precious stones.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neeta Lulla/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Vidya Balan never gets it wrong with saris, but her black drape with green sequinned stripes is something else. 
The long earrings, red lips and bold eyes look amazingly good. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neeta Lulla/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Dripping of sequins from head-to-toe, Lakshmi Manchu embraces more shine with diamond earrings, glitzy eye make-up and glossy lips. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Nora Fatehi is sure to leave a trail of sequins behind her in this candy-coloured Akanksha Gajria six-yard silhouette. 
Instead of going all out, she chooses simple diamond earrings.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akanksha Gajria/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Turn to Tabu if you want tips on sporting a sexy sequinned sari. 
Her glitzy look at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash will surely shape the party landscape in B-Town.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 
IMAGE: Mouni Roy's two-toned sequinned sari is pure joy. 
One can dress it up or down, depending on the occasion. 
The actress opts for a show-stopping look with her signature kohl-clad eyes, brown lips and centre-parted hair. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

