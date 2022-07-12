Shanaya, Reha, Dayana Turn Heads In Backless Dresses

Provocative low-back dresses are making a comeback!

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor looks like a million bucks in a gown with a really low back.

She drapes few strands of diamonds over the vibrant yellow backless silhouette for an elegant touch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Luscious roses on a pink sari, hair styled in effortless waves, stunning maang-tikka and a black choli with a deep back... Is there anything to fault in Priya Banerjee's look?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee/Instagram

IMAGE: Dayana Erappa nails the trend in a white dress with a plunging back.

The look is sexy, very chic and effortless.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dayana Erappa/Instagram

IMAGE: Reha Sukheja makes a case for the 90s beautiful back trend in black.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Reha Sukheja/Instagram

IMAGE: The idea of baring one's back on the beach is enticing and Shruti Tuli gives hot girl vibes in a bikini with a playful knotted back.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Tuli/Instagram

IMAGE: Nicole Padival shows off serious skin and back in her blue bikini top, as she lets her curls blow in the wind. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nicole Padival/Instagram

IMAGE: Priti Jana's is all subtle sexiness in a printed dress with a halter neck showing off a lovely back.

She styles the look with gorgeous curls and metallic jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priti Jana/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com