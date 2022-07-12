News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Shanaya, Reha, Dayana Turn Heads In Backless Dresses

Shanaya, Reha, Dayana Turn Heads In Backless Dresses

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 12, 2022 10:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Provocative low-back dresses are making a comeback!

 
IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor looks like a million bucks in a gown with a really low back.
She drapes few strands of diamonds over the vibrant yellow backless silhouette for an elegant touch.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Luscious roses on a pink sari, hair styled in effortless waves, stunning maang-tikka and a black choli with a deep back... Is there anything to fault in Priya Banerjee's look?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Dayana Erappa nails the trend in a white dress with a plunging back.
The look is sexy, very chic and effortless.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dayana Erappa/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Reha Sukheja makes a case for the 90s beautiful back trend in black. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Reha Sukheja/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: The idea of baring one's back on the beach is enticing and Shruti Tuli gives hot girl vibes in a bikini with a playful knotted back.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Tuli/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Nicole Padival shows off serious skin and back in her blue bikini top, as she lets her curls blow in the wind.Photograph: Kind courtesy Nicole Padival/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Priti Jana's is all subtle sexiness in a printed dress with a halter neck showing off a lovely back.
She styles the look with gorgeous curls and metallic jewellery.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priti Jana/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Rakul, Esha, Sara's AMAZING Monsoon Styles
Rakul, Esha, Sara's AMAZING Monsoon Styles
How to stand out in a sari: Style tips from Kajol
How to stand out in a sari: Style tips from Kajol
Kriti Dishes Up A Hot New Look!
Kriti Dishes Up A Hot New Look!
Will Droupadi Murmu Be A Consensus President?
Will Droupadi Murmu Be A Consensus President?
Goa Cong averts split for now as 10 MLAs attend meet
Goa Cong averts split for now as 10 MLAs attend meet
Want Stronger Rupee? Manage The Economy
Want Stronger Rupee? Manage The Economy
NASA's telescope reveals 1st infrared pic of universe
NASA's telescope reveals 1st infrared pic of universe

More like this

When Malavika Wowed In A Veshti

When Malavika Wowed In A Veshti

Regal Nora, Stylish Mira

Regal Nora, Stylish Mira

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances