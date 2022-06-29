Shriya's Simply Sensational!

Shriya Saran's personal style is all about comfort and creating unforgettable moments -- she has a reputation for making simple outfits look extraordinary.

While she achieves the dressy-casual vibe without much effort, she can quickly transform into a style diva to deliver a more elegant look.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

This picture's the proof that there's nothing like too many prints.

Shriya sports a dual print bandana, an embroidered cropped top and high-waist black trousers.

Shriya keeps it classic in a black swimsuit. This pic is clicked by her daughter Radha's nanny.

Shriya takes the desi route in a gorgeous silk sari, which she pairs with an embellished brocade blouse.

Sharing the frame is her mom Neerja, who looks equally stunning.

She is a sight to behold in this chanderi sari and embroidered blouse.

Beach look done right! She drapes a sheer poncho over the black swimsuit and teams it with a beige hat.

Shriya's pink bikini is flirty and fun.

She accessorises the look with metallic jewellery to match the mirror-work on the bikini.