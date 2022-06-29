News
Shriya's Simply Sensational!

Shriya's Simply Sensational!

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 29, 2022 08:45 IST
Shriya Saran's personal style is all about comfort and creating unforgettable moments -- she has a reputation for making simple outfits look extraordinary

While she achieves the dressy-casual vibe without much effort, she can quickly transform into a style diva to deliver a more elegant look. 

All photographs: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

This picture's the proof that there's nothing like too many prints.

Shriya sports a dual print bandana, an embroidered cropped top and high-waist black trousers. 

 

Shriya keeps it classic in a black swimsuit. This pic is clicked by her daughter Radha's nanny. 

 

Shriya takes the desi route in a gorgeous silk sari, which she pairs with an embellished brocade blouse.

Sharing the frame is her mom Neerja, who looks equally stunning. 

 

She is a sight to behold in this chanderi sari and embroidered blouse.  

 

Beach look done right! She drapes a sheer poncho over the black swimsuit and teams it with a beige hat. 

 

Shriya's pink bikini is flirty and fun.

She accessorises the look with metallic jewellery to match the mirror-work on the bikini. 

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
