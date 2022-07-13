Ananya, Deepika, Kareena LOVE This Hairstyle

It's time to say goodbye to boring straight hair. Scandi Waves are here.

An improvised version of the '90s crimped hair, it's about creating flattering beach-like waves around your face.

The perfect hairstyle for the monsoon, it doesn't require much effort.

IMAGE: Scandi Waves were first sported by Sophie Turner on the Met Gala red carpet in May.

She looked beautiful in her embellished black gown as she cradled her baby bump.

The red lips and wavy hair were just what she needed to complete the look.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha proved the hairstyle is not restricted to the beach or the red carpet.

Dressed in a shimmering silver cocktail dress, she created magic with Scandi Waves.

Incidentally, the look works well for both short and long hair.

The trick is to decide where you want to start the wave.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

IMAGE: Besties Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner made the style popular.

If you want to get the look right, you can braid towel-dried hair. After a couple of hours, run your fingers through it to open up the braids.

Or use a wave iron for a more polished feel.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kendall Jenner/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday gives the look a shot and teams it with kohl-clad eyes and glossed lip.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram



IMAGE: Deepika Padukone rocked a toned down look of the Scandi Waves on the Cannes red carpet.

She kept her make up minimal and let her hairstyle shine.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram



IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor sparked off ideas when she paired the style with gym wear.

She gave the look her own spin by starting the wave a little lower than usual.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram