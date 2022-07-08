Regal Nora, Stylish Mira

Need fashion inspiration? Check out what your favourite celebs wore this week.
Manushi Chhillar captured the spirit of the monsoon in the best possible way.
Yellow cropped top, skinny jeans, black stole and matching gumboots... could you think of a better way to make a style statement on a rainy day?
Patralekaa was the picture of relaxation in a colourful maxi.
The messy hairstyle screamed 'vacay'.
Nora Fatehi looked sensational in pink.
She paired the sari with a feather blouse, semi-precious stones-studded pearl choker and pink make-up.
Sonakshi Sinha glowed in a sequinned mini dress.
She wore her hair in beach waves, the latest obsession of B-Town celebs.
Mira Kapoor was a ray of sunshine in a pleated backless yellow dress.
She gave off diva vibes as she soaked up the London sun.
White dress. Nude heels. Diamond and emerald jewellery. Lisa Haydon was elegance personified.
Raashi Khanna goes desi in in pretty embroidered separates that were highlighted with sea shells and mirrorwork.
Traditional oxidised jewellery complemented her outfit.
Freida Pinto opted for a charming chikankari look by Manish Malhotra.
The embroidered sharara was paired with a statement corset and breezy cape.