Regal Nora, Stylish Mira

Need fashion inspiration? Check out what your favourite celebs wore this week.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar captured the spirit of the monsoon in the best possible way.

Yellow cropped top, skinny jeans, black stole and matching gumboots... could you think of a better way to make a style statement on a rainy day?



Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekaa /Instagram

Patralekaa was the picture of relaxation in a colourful maxi.

The messy hairstyle screamed 'vacay'.



Photograph: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi looked sensational in pink.

She paired the sari with a feather blouse, semi-precious stones-studded pearl choker and pink make-up.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha /Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha glowed in a sequinned mini dress.

She wore her hair in beach waves, the latest obsession of B-Town celebs.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor /Instagram

Mira Kapoor was a ray of sunshine in a pleated backless yellow dress.

She gave off diva vibes as she soaked up the London sun.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Haydon/Instagram

White dress. Nude heels. Diamond and emerald jewellery. Lisa Haydon was elegance personified.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

Raashi Khanna goes desi in in pretty embroidered separates that were highlighted with sea shells and mirrorwork.

Traditional oxidised jewellery complemented her outfit.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Freida Pinto/Instagram

Freida Pinto opted for a charming chikankari look by Manish Malhotra.

The embroidered sharara was paired with a statement corset and breezy cape.