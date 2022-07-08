News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Regal Nora, Stylish Mira

Regal Nora, Stylish Mira

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 08, 2022 09:45 IST
Need fashion inspiration? Check out what your favourite celebs wore this week.  

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar captured the spirit of the monsoon in the best possible way. 

Yellow cropped top, skinny jeans, black stole and matching gumboots... could you think of a better way to make a style statement on a rainy day?

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekaa /Instagram

Patralekaa was the picture of relaxation in a colourful maxi.

The messy hairstyle screamed 'vacay'.  

 

 

Photograph: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi looked sensational in pink.

She paired the sari with a feather blouse, semi-precious stones-studded pearl choker and pink make-up.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha /Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha glowed in a sequinned mini dress. 

She wore her hair in beach waves, the latest obsession of B-Town celebs. 

 

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor /Instagram

Mira Kapoor was a ray of sunshine in a pleated backless yellow dress. 

She gave off diva vibes as she soaked up the London sun. 

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Haydon/Instagram

White dress. Nude heels. Diamond and emerald jewellery. Lisa Haydon was elegance personified. 

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

Raashi Khanna goes desi in in pretty embroidered separates that were highlighted with sea shells and mirrorwork. 

Traditional oxidised jewellery complemented her outfit. 

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Freida Pinto/Instagram

Freida Pinto opted for a charming chikankari look by Manish Malhotra. 

The embroidered sharara was paired with a statement corset and breezy cape. 

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
