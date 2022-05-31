Mira, Malaika, Janhvi: Who Is The Most Stylish?

Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash was high on drama with the guests looking bold and beautiful.



IMAGE: Mira Kapoor sizzled in an off-the-shoulder, sequinned black ensemble.



IMAGE: Trust Malaika Arora to pull off a neon look so elegantly.

She paired her hot pants with a matching blazer, a lilac bralette and a potli.



IMAGE: Anushka Sharma put her fashion foot forward in a flattering black cutout dress.



IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur upped the glam quotient in a halter-neck sequinned gown.

Shinning brighter than diamonds, she looked straight out of a James Bond flick.

IMAGE: Is Janhvi Kapoor paying ode to the disco era?

With her hair worn loose, she rounded off the look with pink make-up that won our hearts.

IMAGE: Sharvari's look is too H-A-W-T to handle.

Her sizzling dress came with a sheer corset and draped skirt.

IMAGE: Ananya Panday was dripping with sequins as well.

We think it was the right choice for the special night out.

IMAGE: Tabu was probably the only one who showed up in a sari.

The star, who looked fab, owned the red carpet with her hatke look.

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor redefined the classic black dress.

The high slit, waist cutout and halter-neck made this a lovely cocktail number.

The high slit, waist cutout and halter-neck made this a lovely cocktail number.





