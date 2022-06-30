News
Sensational In Sequins: Pooja, Janhvi, Ananya...

Sensational In Sequins: Pooja, Janhvi, Ananya...

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 30, 2022 14:08 IST
Sequins are shiny sprinkles of fun.

They instantly glam up any outfit.

No wonder they are back as a fashion trend!

Celebs are using it to sparkle their red carpet appearances, at weddings, parties or simply to bling it on social media. 

Here's how some of your favourite stars putting their best sequinned foot forward. 

 
IMAGE: Surveen Chawla lets sequins glam up this fun off-the-shoulder blue dress. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surveen Chawla/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Thrice as nice! The Kapoor girls -- Shanaya, Janhvi and Khushi -- at their sparkly best. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Mouni Roy finds an artistic way of tapping into the sequins trend.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Karishma Kapoor has her Cinderella moment in an all-black dress. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Kapoor/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Kiara Advani opts for minimal make-up and lets her striking halter-neck sequinned gown do the talking.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 
IMAGE: Pooja Hegde finds an elegant was to pull off the sparkling look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hedge/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Ananya Panday flaunts her abs in the perfect sequinned party sari. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Gauri Khan wears shiny silver stilettoes with her gold shirtdress. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan wows in a sequinned silver lehenga, matching choli and dupatta.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram 

