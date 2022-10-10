News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Models Cause A Swimsuit Sensation

Models Cause A Swimsuit Sensation

By Rediff Get Ahead
October 10, 2022 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The sun is brighter and not playing hide and seek anymore.

How about bringing out your swimsuits and finding some water to splash around in or a spot of sunlight to get a tan?

Need encouragement on how to gussy up for your sun and surf time?

Turn to these charming supermodels who could easily pass off as Charlie's Angels.

 

IMAGE: Legsssss! Alessandra Ambrosio's one-piece is swimming in sequins.
All photographs: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Serious skin: Cheeky peekaboo cutouts clearly aren't enough skin tamasha. It's compounded with an additional see-through panel.

IMAGE: The stuff of dreams: Lace. Cropped top of dazzling discs. Lots of kohl.

 

IMAGE: A one-shoulder swimsuit that has no secrets.

 

IMAGE: Ooh la la! The lace boudoir-ready lingerie is not a paragon of virtue.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
How India's Top Models Have Fun
How India's Top Models Have Fun
Tamasha! Backstage At NYFW
Tamasha! Backstage At NYFW
The World of Misfits Fashion Show
The World of Misfits Fashion Show
REWIND: How Australia broke men's T20 World Cup duck
REWIND: How Australia broke men's T20 World Cup duck
'More Ranbir Kapoor than MS'
'More Ranbir Kapoor than MS'
Legend Ronaldo reaches another landmark
Legend Ronaldo reaches another landmark
EPL PIX: Arsenal down Reds to go top; Hammers rally
EPL PIX: Arsenal down Reds to go top; Hammers rally

More like this

Supermodels In Cutouts You Gotta See

Supermodels In Cutouts You Gotta See

Daring Madcap Styles From New York

Daring Madcap Styles From New York

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances