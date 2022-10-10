Models Cause A Swimsuit Sensation

The sun is brighter and not playing hide and seek anymore.

How about bringing out your swimsuits and finding some water to splash around in or a spot of sunlight to get a tan?

Need encouragement on how to gussy up for your sun and surf time?

Turn to these charming supermodels who could easily pass off as Charlie's Angels.

IMAGE: Legsssss! Alessandra Ambrosio's one-piece is swimming in sequins.

All photographs: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

IMAGE: Serious skin: Cheeky peekaboo cutouts clearly aren't enough skin tamasha. It's compounded with an additional see-through panel.

IMAGE: The stuff of dreams: Lace. Cropped top of dazzling discs. Lots of kohl.

IMAGE: A one-shoulder swimsuit that has no secrets.

IMAGE: Ooh la la! The lace boudoir-ready lingerie is not a paragon of virtue.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com