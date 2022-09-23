Daring Madcap Styles From New York

New York Fashion Week invariably triggers off a bunch of street-style trends that can become part of mainstream dressing.

The September 2022 edition of NYFW, for instance, might have put visible thongs on the map -- perhaps there will soon be daily sightings of them on High Street.

... And then there's the stuff that may not make it into everyday fashion. Wanna know what that could be? Do scroll.

IMAGE: Shine On You Crazy Diamond: The jewel-like rock thingies double up as bits of a bralettes and as a brooch that vitally holds together the gigantic bow on the purple skirt.

The romantic, princess-worthy stilettos, with silver mesh wings, could lend the model the ability to take off into the air from the runway. Not for nothing is it a runway.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: Buying this? Where will you wear it? Maybe to the beach.

Her violet three-piece garb has a Grecian mood about it.

Yet it's in sync with the season's ethos of stripped down, seductive looks.

It's a cosy threesome of bandeau top, stole and sheer sarong, which is worn over black thongs.

Super chunky earrings and a silver waistband add extra jazz.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: Fabric overflow: No longer are we allowed to frown at oversized, ill-fitting garments sprouting up on countless ramps. Why not? They look fab even if they can't have much utility.

Photograph: Yuchen Liao/Getty Images

IMAGE: Hmm, a bodysuit with a cutout is a splendid idea. But what dictates the area of the cutout?

The low-waist plastic pants, in eye-popping yellow, could have uses while commuting during a Mumbai monsoon.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: Sign up for an insurance policy against wardrobe malfunction before you steal the show with this Carolina Herrera strapless tube dress speckled with crystals and red and pink stones.

Photograph: Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

IMAGE: Often when you look at an impossibly complicated outfit like the one above, which defies gravity and manipulates geometry, you can't wrap your head around how it was invented.

Don't miss all its complexities -- the grey sweater has just one sleeve because the second is coiled around the neck; the cute purse-belt bravely holds up the low-waist pants; and we aren't sure about the mechanics of the dangerously deep cut bodysuit.

There's nothing perfect about this look, yet it's flawless.

Photograph: John Lamparski/Getty Images

IMAGE: Nothing wrong in wearing upholstery, as long as it's accompanied with some razzmatazz (read black embellished nails and beads along the hemline).

Photograph: Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com