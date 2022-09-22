News
How India's Top Models Have Fun

How India's Top Models Have Fun

By Rediff Get Ahead
September 22, 2022 09:17 IST
What do India's top models wear off-duty?

Are they as chic away from the ramp? Or do they prefer to gad about in loosey-goosey non-finery -- you know, banyan-type tops, shorts and flip flops.

Does the war paint need to be on most of the time?

Find out!

 

IMAGE: Excuse me, no cheap chappals and scruffy shorts for Nicole Faria Powar off the job. She does casual cool gloriously well.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nicole Faria Powar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It's hard to believe that the Maldives landscape could get any prettier. It just did. Water baby Aishwarya Sushmita has perfected the pool-side pose in a tropical itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny, swimsuit.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

 

IMAGE: At play? Or working? In her one-shoulder dress, Aditi Mishra opts for elegant simplicity. And that's the thing about choosing tasteful plainness -- its interchangeability allows it to be suitable for formal or informal occasions.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Mishra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Candice Pinto's bold eyes are mesmerising.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Candice Pinto/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shruti Tuli outshines Dilli ka Jantar Mantar behind her in bright metallics. (Like those boots.)
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Tuli/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Off duty can be Aastha Ssidana's chaste look in desi separates.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aastha Ssidana/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
