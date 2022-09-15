Tamasha! Backstage At NYFW

When New York Fashion Week returns to Manhattan each year, the megapolis metamorphoses -- like a busy, busy, caterpillar becoming a gaudy fashion butterfly.

And for a week the city has a kind of Paris-Milan haute-couture soul.

So it was in 2022.

The venue this year, like last, was 50 Varick Street in Tribeca. NYFW 2022 was the second in-person fashion week in New York since COVID-19 muddled up our world beyond recognition.

Seeing, via media reports, celebs descending on New York, once the ghastly epicentre of the pandemic, and watching ramps hum again with life, front rows filling up with A-listers butting shoulders to be seen, and fashion begin its incessant September whirl, in spite of sporadic attacks of the tamer Omicron, was kind of reassuring for all of us anywhere. It was a sure sign that all was getting better on our planet.

Green rooms were buzzing too and there is no more exciting place to be than Behind The Scenes at New York's FW, where experimental glam was in full bloom as leading designers, wardrobe specialists, hair stylists and makeup artists transformed models into runway-ready pouting beauties.

IMAGE: A flick on the eyes and a dusky dab on a pretty lip -- an artist at her easel, in this case it was a model's face.

Photograph: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

IMAGE: The little stuff always matters! Every show had a right to demand new nail paint.

Photograph: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

IMAGE: Hasty zero-hour touch-ups made sure she looked like a million dollars before she ventured onto the ramp.

Photograph: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

IMAGE: Things got hairy: It took three (and maybe many more) to have achieved this faultless hair do.

And for the model: P-A-T-I-E-N-C-E.

Photograph: Al Zeta/Getty Images

IMAGE: This model tried out a complicated, state-of-the-art, stress-busting technique when she felt the pressure mounting backstage.

Photograph: Al Zeta/Getty Images

IMAGE: Rate this hair style! 9/10 for far-outness?

Photograph: Shannon Finney/Getty Images

IMAGE: There is always a few nano-seconds available for a photo-op. Don't you like her smile?

Photograph: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

IMAGE: She was shining like a diamond before she even reached the ramp. Salut.

Photograph: Steven Simione/Getty Images

