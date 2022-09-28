News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Supermodels In Cutouts You Gotta See

Supermodels In Cutouts You Gotta See

By Rediff Get Ahead
September 28, 2022 14:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RIP, subtle cutouts.

Welcome the birth of Extreme Cutouts.

Those sultry, rogueish skinshows are fierce.

 

IMAGE: She is showing off real estate, at her midriff, the size of one our South Asian neighbours!
Cutouts weren't invented for nothing. No, ma'm, there ain't a thing frivolous about 'em. They are a chance to show off your best body feature.
In Alessandra Ambrosio's case, she's most certainly drawing your eyes to her broad shoulders and ripped abs.
Pop of colour: Blood-red tie-dye stockings + gloves.
Photograph: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: March of the naked triangles: The monotony of a total black ensemble can be broken with just skin.
Photograph: Pietro S D'Aprano/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Circles are happy places too.
Is Gen Z's passion for cutouts symbolic of body-positivity, like the lack of a bra?
Photograph: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Diamonds are a girl's best friend.
Photograph: Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: They are trying to jettison the bra under your clothes and now suggest wearing it on top of an ensemble?
This chest armour thingiebobs functions like a cutout that's offering a sneak-peek of the corset or a spliced vest with deconstructed straps.
The play of red on florals spices up matters.
Photograph: Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Euclid would have a field day analysing these shapes.
Geometry apart, isn't this dress pretty?
The daring tie-up cutouts only add class to the monochromatic, flowy abbreviated A-line.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
8 Fashion Trends To Watch Out For
8 Fashion Trends To Watch Out For
Janhvi Or Alia: Who Wore Sari Better?
Janhvi Or Alia: Who Wore Sari Better?
Daring Madcap Styles From New York
Daring Madcap Styles From New York
Who Was Lata's Favourite Co-Singer?
Who Was Lata's Favourite Co-Singer?
Djokovic wants Federer-like farewell
Djokovic wants Federer-like farewell
'7 years after the murder, trial is yet to begin'
'7 years after the murder, trial is yet to begin'
Jolt to Himachal Cong as working prez joins BJP
Jolt to Himachal Cong as working prez joins BJP

More like this

Fashion To Take Your Breath Away!

Fashion To Take Your Breath Away!

The World of Misfits Fashion Show

The World of Misfits Fashion Show

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances