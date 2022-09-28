Supermodels In Cutouts You Gotta See

RIP, subtle cutouts.

Welcome the birth of Extreme Cutouts.

Those sultry, rogueish skinshows are fierce.

IMAGE: She is showing off real estate, at her midriff, the size of one our South Asian neighbours!

Cutouts weren't invented for nothing. No, ma'm, there ain't a thing frivolous about 'em. They are a chance to show off your best body feature.

In Alessandra Ambrosio's case, she's most certainly drawing your eyes to her broad shoulders and ripped abs.

Pop of colour: Blood-red tie-dye stockings + gloves.

Photograph: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

IMAGE: March of the naked triangles: The monotony of a total black ensemble can be broken with just skin.

Photograph: Pietro S D'Aprano/Getty Images

IMAGE: Circles are happy places too.

Is Gen Z's passion for cutouts symbolic of body-positivity, like the lack of a bra?

Photograph: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

IMAGE: Diamonds are a girl's best friend.

Photograph: Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images

IMAGE: They are trying to jettison the bra under your clothes and now suggest wearing it on top of an ensemble?

This chest armour thingiebobs functions like a cutout that's offering a sneak-peek of the corset or a spliced vest with deconstructed straps.

The play of red on florals spices up matters.

Photograph: Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images

IMAGE: Euclid would have a field day analysing these shapes.

Geometry apart, isn't this dress pretty?

The daring tie-up cutouts only add class to the monochromatic, flowy abbreviated A-line.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com