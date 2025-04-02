Lakme@25: The Beauties On The Ramp

When Lakme Fashion Week debuted in 2000, none of the '90s kids glued to their television sets could have predicted its impact or realised how those models sashaying down catwalks would transform Indian fashion.

The runway also became Bollywood's talent pipeline; a launchpad for actors who first dazzled under the Lakme spotlight.

Before they conquered cinema, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone all perfected their presence in the limelight on the Lakme ramp.

For its milestone 25th anniversary finale, Lakme orchestrated nothing short of fashion theatre.

The show reunited legendary Lakme faces with 30 design visionaries who've shaped India's luxury aesthetic. Among them were Tarun Tahiliani, Ritu Kumar and Ritu Beri.

Icons of Luxury collection. All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI IMAGE: Reha Sukheja and Sonalika Sahay, in flamboyant hats and gowns inspired by Marilyn Monroe, brought back memories of Ritu Beri'scollection.

IMAGE: Candice Pinto looked radiant in a lavish red bridal lehenga with an embroidered cap by Ritu Kumar.

IMAGE: Lisa Ray sashayed down the runway in a belted vintage Ritu Kumar sari.

IMAGE: Former supermodel Indrani Dasgupta walked with Bardeep Dhiman; they wore black silk velvet jackets from the late Rohit Bal's last collection, Kaaynaat, for Lakme Fashion Week 2024's grand finale; no one knew then that it would be Bal's last show.

IMAGE: Dayana Erappa paints a starry night in a scintillating evening gown by Tarun Tahiliani.

IMAGE: Femina Miss India and Lakme veteran Sarah Jane Dias in a feathered Tarun Tahiliani sari with a corset blouse.

IMAGE: Szena Alummood and Hemangi Parte 'bling' it on in sequined black ensembles by Varun Bahl.

IMAGE: Alesia Raut and Kanika Dev in sculpted golden corset blouses and printed saris by Suneet Varma.

IMAGE: Shimona Surendarnath resembles a futuristic flower bouquet in a conceptual garment by Rahul Mishra.