Lakme@25: The Beauties On The Ramp

Lakme@25: The Beauties On The Ramp

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: April 02, 2025 19:00 IST

When Lakme Fashion Week debuted in 2000, none of the '90s kids glued to their television sets could have predicted its impact or realised how those models sashaying down catwalks would transform Indian fashion.

The runway also became Bollywood's talent pipeline; a launchpad for actors who first dazzled under the Lakme spotlight.

Before they conquered cinema, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone all perfected their presence in the limelight on the Lakme ramp.

For its milestone 25th anniversary finale, Lakme orchestrated nothing short of fashion theatre.

The show reunited legendary Lakme faces with 30 design visionaries who've shaped India's luxury aesthetic. Among them were Tarun Tahiliani, Ritu Kumar and Ritu Beri.

Reha Sukheja and Sonalika Sahay in Ritu Beri

IMAGE: Reha Sukheja and Sonalika Sahay, in flamboyant hats and gowns inspired by Marilyn Monroe, brought back memories of Ritu Beri's Icons of Luxury collection. All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

 

Lisa Lalvani and Carol Maria Gracias in Anamika Khanna

IMAGE: Lisa Lalvani and Carol Maria Gracias outfits were from Anamika Khanna's Lakme Fashion Week Spring/Resort 2015 grand finale.

 

Candice Pinto in Ritu Kumar

IMAGE: Candice Pinto looked radiant in a lavish red bridal lehenga with an embroidered cap by Ritu Kumar.

 

Lisa Ray in Ritu Kumar

IMAGE: Lisa Ray sashayed down the runway in a belted vintage Ritu Kumar sari.

 

Indrani Dasgupta in Rohit Bal

IMAGE: Former supermodel Indrani Dasgupta walked with Bardeep Dhiman; they wore black silk velvet jackets from the late Rohit Bal last collection, Kaaynaat, for Lakme Fashion Week 2024's grand finale; no one knew then that it would be Bal's last show.

 

Dayana Erappa in Tarun Tahiliani

IMAGE: Dayana Erappa paints a starry night in a scintillating evening gown by Tarun Tahiliani.

 

Sarah Jane Dias in Tarun Tahiliani

IMAGE: Femina Miss India and Lakme veteran Sarah Jane Dias in a feathered Tarun Tahiliani sari with a corset blouse.

 

Szena Alummood and Athena Keswani in Varun Bahl

IMAGE: Szena Alummood and Hemangi Parte 'bling' it on in sequined black ensembles by Varun Bahl.

 

Alesia Raut in Suneet Varma

IMAGE: Alesia Raut and Kanika Dev in sculpted golden corset blouses and printed saris by Suneet Varma.

 

Shimona Surendarnath in Rahul Mishra

IMAGE: Shimona Surendarnath resembles a futuristic flower bouquet in a conceptual garment by Rahul Mishra.

Sarah Jane Dias in Tarun Tahiliani

