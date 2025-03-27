The Coorgi Beauty Who Slayed Fashion Week

How do models dress up when they are not on the ramp?

Coorgi beauty Dayena Erappa, who attended the curtain raiser show by designer Anamika Khanna at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025 in Mumbai, showed up in a stunning ensemble.

The statement earrings and accessories by Surabhi Didwania added an ethnic touch to the Indo-western outfit.

IMAGE: Dayena Erappa attends Lakme Fashion Week 2025 in Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dayena Erappa/Instagram

The model-turned-actor, who made her Tamil debut with Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in 2018, also featured in the gripping OTT thriller Sunflower, starring Sunil Grover.

Dayena tells Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera how it feels to be on the other side of the ramp.

"I can never stay away from Lakme because this is where I started (my career)," she confesses,

The former Lakme model reveals the stylish details behind her statement look for the evening.