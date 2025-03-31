Why Kareena Is Celebrating!

"Hopefully, I'll be back on the ramp with all my favourite designers wearing their outfits, maybe not as size zero, but owning it completely," says the star.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has walked the ramp multiple times but there is one particular showstopping experience, she says, that is extremely close to her heart.

She was pregnant with her elder son, Taimur, then but honoured her commitment to Lakme by walking the ramp at fashion week.

Kareena revealed this on a special occasion; the grand finale of the 25th edition of Lakme Fashion Week. Which, incidentally, Rediff.com has covered for the last 25 years.

Indian-American actor Kal Penn, who hosted the finale, asked Kareena about her most memorable walk at LFW and why.

"There have been so many over the years but the one that I walked with Tim in my stomach (belly) would always be special. I'm a mother, it's emotional," she said, recalling the LFW X FDCI finale held in August 2016 when she walked the runway in bridalwear by Sabyasachi.

Kareena gave birth to Taimur, who is now eight years old, in December 2016.

Kal, who wore a black suit accented with Manish Malhotra jewellery, then asked her what she thought about fashion critics.

"I love fashion critics,” Kareena replied, “because most of them speak the truth. We have movie critics who keep actors on their toes; even fashion critics should keep some of the designers and models on their toes. It's okay."

What goes on in her head when she's about to get on to the ramp?

"Don't fall. But if I do I'll pick myself up and suck my tummy in."

Kal also asked Kareena to clarify a long-standing rumour about her in Hollywood circles. The Namesake actor said he's heard a story that she was in her vanity van brushing her hair when the door opened and an assistant director came in to her that her shot was ready.

"You looked at the mirror and said..." he said and she chimed in, "But I'm not."

Asked if the tale was true, Kareena laughed, "What happens in my vanity van stays in my vanity van."

Earlier, during the gala, Kareena also spoke about her "tremendous" association with Lakme as the face of the brand.

The star, who was dressed in a beige bralette and lehenga created Manish Malhotra, announced she was "embarking on a new chapter" with Lakme.

"Whether it was walking the ramp when I was size zero or Taimur in my belly, whether it was size 10 or 12… that never mattered. What mattered was my heart was on the stage with Lakme Fashion Week, with each and every designer I've walked for.

"I'm back again with the Lakme family. Hopefully, I’ll be back on the ramp with all my favourite designers wearing their outfits, maybe not as size zero, but owning it completely."

Kareena, who went off script during the event, declared she was not going to use the speech on the teleprompter, inviting applause from the gathering comprising the who's who of Indian fashion industry including Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta and Ritu Beri.

She gave a shout-out to the army of people behind the showstoppers and designers who make fashion shows a reality.

"The real icons are our fashion stylists, makeup artists, hairstylists, choreographers and those smashing hot 60 models who are backstage. I'm honoured to be the face of Lakme but 25 years of Lakme Fashion Week is not about us actors walking the finale, it's about all and everyone who has been backstage. We owe it to them, they make us look amazing," she said.

"All our designers who are out here, my darling friend… brother… Manish, Tarun, each and everyone. Tonight should also be about each person who has worked for these 25 years to make us all look amazing on the ramp."

Lakme's beautiful showstoppers

IMAGE: Diana Penty.

IMAGE: Indrani Dasgupta, Lisa Haydon and Sarah Jane Dias.

The designers who were part of the special audience:

IMAGE: The designers pay tribute to the late Rohit Bal.

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra.

IMAGE: Tarun Tahiliani.

IMAGE: Falguni and Shane Peacock.

IMAGE: Shantnu and Nikhil.

IMAGE: Rahul and Divya Mishra.

IMAGE: Amit Aggarwal and Ankit Chawla.

IMAGE: Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

IMAGE: J J Valaya.

IMAGE: Varun Bahl.

Pictures curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com