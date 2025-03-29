HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Is Sarah Jane Dias Draped In Chocolate?

By RAJESH KARKERA
March 29, 2025 14:13 IST

During a chance meeting with Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera, actor-model Sarah Jane Dias reveals a few cute secrets.

Sarah Jane at Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: Sarah Jane Dias poses for Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera at Lakme Fashion Week.

 

Sarah Jane at Lakme Fashion Week

I'm always thrilled to be at Lakme Fashion Week.

I am always excited as I'm walking in because I can feel the excitement and the buzz and that's something I wait year after year after year to be a part of. So I'm just happy to be here.

 

Sarah Jane at Lakme Fashion Week

I'm wearing Deme (by Gabriella), one of my most favourite Indian designers.

I wanted to look like I was draped in chocolate.

I also did these very interesting nails :). I'm going to do different nails every day with each outfit.

Sarah had some other confessions to make as well. Do watch!

RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
