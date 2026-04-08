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Meet Priya, The Desi Diva In Project Hail Mary

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 14:05 IST

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Project Hail Mary made us laugh and made us cry. It also hid a surprise. Did you know that one of the main characters in the film is desi?

Yes, Priya Kansara, a British actress of Indian origin, is Mary, the voice behind the spaceship and the only support Dr Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) had before Rocky showed up.

The actress, who was also in Bridgerton, is quietly making her mark in Hollywood. And while her voice is winning hearts on screen, off-screen she is an out-and-out fashionista. 

Priya Kansara

IMAGE: For the Project Hail Mary premiere, Priya showed up in a lush green satin gown from Roberto Cavalli’s vintage archive. It looks super rich and commands attention. All photographs: Kind courtesy Priya Kansara/Instagram

 

Priya Kansara

IMAGE: At Rahul Mishra’s collaboration with Tod’s, she wore a black, oversized, almost cape-like top with trousers by Rahul, styled with classic Tod’s loafers and bag.

 

Priya Kansara

IMAGE: Priya arrived in a sequin-drenched gold sari gown by Ashish Gupta, complete with a one-shoulder blouse and a thigh-high slit.

 

Priya Kansara

IMAGE: Yet another red carpet look to remember. A grey blazer-like top paired with a matching pencil skirt, elevated with dramatic brown fur cuffs.

 

Priya Kansara

IMAGE: Priya shows off a strapless white corset with black criss-cross detailing, paired with a black slit skirt. The bold red lip seals the deal.

 

Priya Kansara

IMAGE: If weekday blues looked like this, no one would complain. A lacy turquoise dress with dramatic bell sleeves, styled with dark blue heels, jewellery and, yes, blue eyeliner!

 

Priya Kansara

IMAGE: In a black off-shoulder dress with puffy sleeves, Priya pays ode to her desi roots with jhumkas and a nose ring, finished with a sleek, edgy bun that ties it all together.

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