Alia, Rukmini, Priyanka Are Investing In...

Accessories are no longer just the finishing touch. In 2025, they were a whole mood and will continue to take centre stage in 2026.

One bold accessory can take the most basic outfit from everyday to editorial in seconds. It has become the easiest way to show personality without overthinking a look.

Whether you love dressing up or keep it low key, these are the pieces every girl should invest in because they work hard and look great doing it.

Cute bow

IMAGE: The rise of coquette and girly pop fashion has brought bows back in a big way. Alia Bhatt’s green bow showed how one tiny accessory can make a whole look feel festive, flirty and fun in seconds. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Long danglers

IMAGE: Nothing lifts a simple outfit faster than a pair of long earrings. Just look at how Rukmini Vasanth’s easy look suddenly feels dressed up the moment she adds sleek gold danglers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rukmini Vasanth/Instagram

Wrist stack

IMAGE: Gold kadas and chunky bracelets worn together create instant impact. Krithi Shetty keeps the rest of her jewellery minimal and lets her stacked wrists do all the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram

Cocktail ring

IMAGE: One bold ring can steal the spotlight. Ananya Panday’s emerald cocktail ring proves that a contrasting stone on your finger is enough to make you feel luxe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Big jhumkas

IMAGE: Sreeleela’s oversized jhumkas are proof that this classic will never go out of style. Wear them with a simple kurta or sari and suddenly your face lights up. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Ear cuffs

IMAGE: Ear cuffs are the new cool girl accessory. Janhvi Kapoor pairing hers with jhumkas makes it edgy yet traditional, all at once. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Statement choker