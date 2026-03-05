Anupama, Sara Swear By This Desi Staple

Some trends come and go but the anarkali? She’s the OG queen who refuses to leave the fashion chat.

Whether you’re a minimalist, a maximalist, a twirler, a comfort-first girl or a full-on diva, there’s an anarkali waiting to be your soulmate. Flowy, flattering and forever festive, this silhouette has ruled runways, weddings and haldi dance floors for decades and it’s still not slowing down.

Here’s proof why the anarkali will never lose her crown.

Aditi Bhatia

IMAGE: In a pista green tissue anarkali that moves like a soft breeze, Aditi is pure mehendi-day goals. The flow, the glow and the jhumkas make for an effortless look every girl needs in her festive wardrobe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Trust Sara to give the anarkali a cool-girl twist. Her black and silver corset bodice version is perfect for those who love traditional silhouettes with a modern finish. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Jiya Shankar

IMAGE: If ‘pretty but lightweight’ was an outfit, it would be Jiya’s purple anarkali with champagne gold embroidery. Just add jhumkas and you’re instantly ready for any festive function without breaking into a sweat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram

Helly Shah

IMAGE: Helly went into full Mughal-e-Azam mode in a lustrous pink anarkali worn sans dupatta and styled with a dramatic nose pin. Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

Samyuktha Menon

IMAGE: Samyuktha’s pale gold twirly anarkali proves that nothing beats timeless elegance. The heavy-bordered dupatta and contrasting emerald-diamond jewellery beautifully elevate the ensemble. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samyuktha Menon/Instagram

Anupama Parameswaran

IMAGE: For the no-fuss girlies, Anupama’s violet cotton anarkali is the template. Simple, elegant and stitched with dainty florals, it’s perfect for intimate puja and low-key celebrations. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

Sara Arjun