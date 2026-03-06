HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Look At What Ananya, Tejasswi Are Upto

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 06, 2026 11:25 IST

Once reserved for heirloom saris and wedding trousseaus, brocade is getting a fresh new spin.

Designers and celebrities are reimagining the rich, woven fabric in ways that feel lighter, cooler and far more experimental. From corsets and pantsuits to layered Indo-western silhouettes, brocade is stepping out of the traditional mould and proving it can be just as fun as it is regal.

These divas show exactly how the classic textile is being rewritten for a new generation.

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Sara keeps it timeless in a pink and peach twirly brocade lehenga paired with a square-neck blouse. The rose gold bangles add just the right hint of sparkle to a look that’s festive yet fresh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya gives brocade a modern glow-up in an off-white Indo-western set featuring a strapless floral brocade corset with a silky draped skirt and a cape. The pearl choker and maangtikka bring the desi touch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi goes full heritage mode in a handwoven Banarasi brocade corset embroidered with gold zardozi, worn with a vintage tissue sari. Uncut diamonds and a batwa make the look feel like it's straight out of a royal family album. Photograph: Kind courtesy Meagan Concessio/Instagram

 

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Shraddha shows how brocade can slip into evening wear too. Her floral brocade top with velvet straps, paired with flared black velvet pants, is festive and funky at the same time. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

Samantha

IMAGE: Samantha makes brocade look effortlessly chic in a grey silk brocade kurta with matching pants, layered with a trench coat. Traditional with a touch of street style! Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi takes brocade to the boardroom in a deep brown pantsuit. The tailored blazer and trousers feel polished, while the cropped blouse and layered pearl and polki necklaces add an edge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: Tejasswi gives the classic pantsuit a desi twist in an ivory brocade version with a blazer and wide-leg pants. A golden choker and pearl potli bag bring on the festive flair. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

