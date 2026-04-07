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There's Something Wonderful About Kayadu Lohar

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 07, 2026 12:55 IST

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There’s something instantly uplifting about Pallichattambi actress Kayadu Lohar.

It could be her easy smile or the way she carries every look like she’s genuinely having fun.

Her style doesn’t limit itself into one lane.

It moves between traditional, western and Indo-western, while keeping the feel-good energy intact.

The result is a wardrobe that feels fresh, relatable and quietly glamorous. 

Kayadu Lohar

IMAGE: Kayadu's emerald green cardigan, paired with a mini black skirt, has a very understated chic vibe. The tiny diamond hoops add just the right sparkle. Very European, very demure! All photographs: Kind courtesy Kayadu Lohar/Instagram

 

Kayadu Lohar

IMAGE: She pays tribute to the legendary Nargis in a white shirt tucked into retro trousers; she doesn't forget the buckle belt, vintage watch and signature wavy bob.

 

Kayadu Lohar

IMAGE: Nothing says relaxed summer style like a good coord set and Kayadu’s brown striped version hits the mark. The loose shirt and matching pants feel breathable, unfussy yet super cool.

 

Kayadu Lohar

IMAGE: She looks like a new-age Dream Girl in a hot pink silk sari, styled with pearl and kundan jewellery, a flower behind her ear and an ear pin.

 

Kayadu Lohar

IMAGE: When it’s time to party, Kayadu leans all the way in. A champagne gold ensemble with a cropped blazer-style blouse and high-waisted pants, both drenched in sequins, makes for a head-turning statement. Gold eyeshadow and wet hair complete the glam.

 

Kayadu Lohar

IMAGE: In a butter yellow silk sari with scalloped borders, she keeps things beautifully minimal. Jhumkas and kadas are all she needs, letting the richness of the fabric and the softness of the colour do all the talking.

 

Kayadu Lohar

IMAGE: A purple pre-draped ruffled sari draped over an embroidered corset blouse with drooping shoulders feels fluid, feminine and fashion-forward.

REDIFF STYLE

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