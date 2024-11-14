News
Home  » Get Ahead » Isn't Shweta Too Sundar For Words?

Isn't Shweta Too Sundar For Words?

By REDIFF STYLE
November 14, 2024 14:11 IST
Shweta Tripathi -- who returns to OTT with the second season Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein -- is Fun. Chirpy. Spunky.

So is her wardrobe.

Don't believe us? Take a look.

Shweta Tripathi

IMAGE: Her endearing sweater -- with its cute puppy prints -- is definitely 'kabhi cozy, kabhi funnnnn'. Shweta Tripathi makes it cuter with matching pink sunnies.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi/Instagram

 

Shweta Tripathi

IMAGE: Saariii attention is on Shweta's colourful yet sustainable sari and contrasting woven blouse. She accessorises it with a tiny bindi and equally cute nose pin.

 

Shweta Tripathi

IMAGE: Adorbs is the word which comes to mind when we see Shweta's purple 'pari' avatar. Don't the matching kundan jewellery and pretty hairband look cute?

 

Shweta Tripathi

IMAGE: She takes her sari game up several notches with her classy pearl choker and a white hand fan. That liner on fleek gives us old Bollywood glam vibes.

 

Shweta Tripathi

IMAGE: That outfit spells attitude with an 'A'.

 

 

 

Shweta Tripathi

IMAGE: She unleashes her wild side with stacked bangles, ribbon laced ponytails and statement solar earrings.

 

Shweta Tripathi

IMAGE: With red roses in her hair, green bangles and a pretty colourful sari, Shweta channels the quintessential Bharatiya nari.

