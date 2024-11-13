Taapsee Would Like A Rose, Har Roz!

The characters Taapsee Pannu plays on-screen, like her personality, are strong and feisty.
After winning hearts in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, this lovely curl head is all set to take on a new challenge as she steps into the shoes of a fierce police officer in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, promising to bring another dynamic character to life.
Her off-screen style too reflects her eye for detail, making her a fashionista worth following.
IMAGE: The timelessness of the white suit and the classy watch contrasts beautifully with her wavy curls and winged eyeliner. Being this haseeen should be illegal!
All photographs: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram
IMAGE: Taapsee's qaatilana ada in this black sari with red rose applique work can make even the gulaab feel threatened.
IMAGE: Is a little white dress the new classic? Forget LBDs (aka the little black dress) and embrace the angelic hue taking cues from this trendy look.
Pair with silver-toned accessories to maximise the glam.
IMAGE: Taapsee is wearing a rose roz roz but who's complaining? Embroidered on a sheer black shirt, these blooms are the cutest.
IMAGE: The white formal waistcoat and trousers get a desi spin with Taapsee's white pallu and red rose applique. And, of course, pearls to match the fashion capital Paris's tres chic mode.
IMAGE: Yellow dresses can be super playful but if you want a more sober look, colour block with white.
IMAGE: Cut-out dresses are super in this season. Taapsee takes the gothic route with matching black heels and oxblood lips.
IMAGE: She adds on a juicy orange jacket as she showcases those athletic abs in a black monokini. This look, folks, is definitely not for the faint-hearted...
IMAGE: Channelling the classic desi Bollywood heroine, Taapsee is a sight to behold in a lacy white sari and red roses tucked into her zulfein.
IMAGE: Red and black is a combo that will never go out of style.
Kudos to her stylist for putting together a modern look with a ruffled red blouse and statement earrings.
IMAGE: Can we just call you Rose, Taapsee? Pretty please?
