HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » When A Young Modi Met Manoj Kumar

When A Young Modi Met Manoj Kumar

Source: ANI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 04, 2025 16:43 IST

x

 

IMAGE: A young Narendra Modi, left, with Manoj Kumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the many mourners in the country to pay his respects to legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar who passed into the ages on Friday, April 4, 2025.

 

IMAGE: Manoj Kumar with Prime Minister Modi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

'Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji,' Modi expressed on X.

'He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films.

'Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

15 Immortal Manoj Kumar Songs
15 Immortal Manoj Kumar Songs
Manoj Kumar's 10 BEST Performances
Manoj Kumar's 10 BEST Performances
When Manoj Kumar Broke No-Intimacy Rule
When Manoj Kumar Broke No-Intimacy Rule
10 Things We Loved About Manoj Kumar
10 Things We Loved About Manoj Kumar
'Never did Dilip Kumar try to dominate me'
'Never did Dilip Kumar try to dominate me'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad

webstory image 2

8 Countries: Pay & Become A Citizen. How Much?

webstory image 3

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

VIDEOS

Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar dies at 87 in Mumbai1:49

Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar dies at 87 in Mumbai

ASI Embarks on Historic Underwater Exploration in Dwarka3:19

ASI Embarks on Historic Underwater Exploration in Dwarka

Modi meets Yunus in Bangkok, first since Sheikh Hasina's ouster1:34

Modi meets Yunus in Bangkok, first since Sheikh Hasina's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD