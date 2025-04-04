When A Young Modi Met Manoj Kumar

IMAGE: A young Narendra Modi, left, with Manoj Kumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the many mourners in the country to pay his respects to legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar who passed into the ages on Friday, April 4, 2025.

IMAGE: Manoj Kumar with Prime Minister Modi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

'Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji,' Modi expressed on X.

'He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films.

'Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com