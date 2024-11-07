News
Meenaakshi Chaudhary's Killer Ada

Meenaakshi Chaudhary's Killer Ada

By REDIFF STYLE
November 07, 2024 11:37 IST
When it comes to fashion, Meenaakshi Chaudhary embraces comfort without sacrificing elegance.

She looks just as great in a simple cotton sari as she does when she is red-carpet ready.

This dentist -- yes, she has a bachelor’s degree in dental surgery -- is now looking forward to her next release, Mechanic Rocky. 

Meenaaskshi Chaudhary

IMAGE: The sun shining on her face is the only makeup Meenaakshi needs as she wraps herself in a simple pastel green cotton sari.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Meenaakshi Chaudhary/Instagram

 

Meenaakshi Chaudhary

IMAGE: This doe-eyed beauty is looking haseen in a delicate tissue organza sari and beautifully embroidered, dori-tied blouse. She completes the look with a swipe of glossy lipstick and kohl-rimmed eyes.

 

 

Meenaakshi Chaudhary

IMAGE: Meenaakshi chooses a vibrant orange dress that matches her cheerful personality. She accessorises it with gold jewellery to complement her warm-toned outfit.

 

Meenaakshi Chaudhary

IMAGE: Nothing matches the grace of a nari in a pretty sari. Meenaakshi proves this with her gorgeous aubergine-hued drape paired with a metallic silver blouse and luscious curls.

 

Meenaakshi Chaudhary

IMAGE: She wears a white corset dress, nude makeup and a white blazer, achieving an ultra-modern look effortlessly.

 

Meenaakshi Chaudhary

IMAGE: Thangam (Pure gold)! That's the Tamil word that comes to mind when you see Meenaakshi in this ensemble.

 

Meenaakshi Chaudhary

IMAGE: She goes vintage Hollywood with the red lipstick, the pearls and the red dress.

 

Meenaakshi Chaudhary

IMAGE: As fresh as an orchid, this natural beauty paints a lovely picture in her light lilac top and pink pants. So romantic!

